Op-Ed: How big a security threat is Huawei?

By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Technology Huawei the giant Chinese telecommunications giant is at the forefront of developing technology including 5G networks. Many countries worry that the company poses a security threat because it could be exploited by the Chinese government for espionage. US actions against Huawei The US has been cracking down hard on Huawei claiming it poses a grave threat to US national security, especially as the US builds its next generation 5G network. As a result the US has blocked government use of Huawei equipment. At the same time the company's chief financial officer has been charged with violating sanctions against Iran and the company with stealing trade secrets. The US has also been pressuring allies to ban Huawei. As reported in a recent Huawei's response The most forthright response has been to claim that it is not a security threat. They claim that the US has not produced any hard evidence that it works inappropriately with the Chinese government or that it would do so in the future. Even if there were a risk Huawei claims there are ways to mitigate any risk that are used successfully in some countries. Huawei's CEO has even claimed that the US is hypocritical in its treatment of China while all the while the US National Security Agency spies around the globe. The company also denied any criminal wrongdoing with respect to stealing intellectual property. Earlier in March Huawei even brought a lawsuit against the US government ban on its products claiming the ban was unconstitutional. Security from government snooping There is only one guaranteed secure way to to protect yourself from snooping by government and others, disconnect from the Internet and unplug your computer or other device. The national security issue comes up only as part of a virtual cold war between certain countries such as between the US versus China both of which have advanced technologies. It may in part also represent a way of bolstering the sales of US technology and that of its allies over those of competitors in countries with whom there are tense relations. Both the US and China demand access to data on the Internet. A report from The Chinese have The One can expect a country to shield its intelligence data from countries it regards as its enemies. The best solution would be for countries to have peaceful relations rather than the constant threat of cyberwarfare. This would do away with the need to have such security for the most part. Otherwise it would seem best to use the foreign technology but employ techniques to lower the security risks. A recent Verge article gives a number of different viewpoints on the issue from very negative assessments such as Senator Marc Rubio to positive views of Huawei by Qing Wang, professor of marketing and innovation, at the University of Warwick. Francis Dinha CEO of OpenVPN suggests a solution that does not ban the use of a network that is a possible security threat: "Rather than relying on our network to be secure, we ought to seriously consider building an overlay secure virtual network across the 5G infrastructure that could provide end-to-end security, controlled and managed by the 5G network operators. We need guidelines to improve network security, and we need to push to make software for this equipment open-source. Open-source means transparency and security, which is exactly what we need as we move to 5G." William Snyder , Professor of Law, at Syracuse University notes: "As long as conflict occurs at the nation-state level while critical cyber networks are designed and manufactured internationally, we all must be very careful. This is a systemic problem. Currently, Huawei's size and ties to the PLA make it the focus of concern. In the future, another supply chain threat will take center stage.'