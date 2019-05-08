By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Technology London - OK, so who do you sue when your auto trading AI loses you millions of dollars? That’s not at all clear, and it’s turning in to a major risk issue. It’s incredibly complex, and establishing liability isn’t easy. The legal problems include: • Buying an algorithmic AI service called K1 which includes functions like predicting market sentiment, futures markets price moves, and other extremely complex investment issues. • Absolute lack of clarity on the nature of any legal liabilities devolving on the vendor of these systems. • The $20 million was lost in a single day, adding focus on specific transactions and related functions conducted by the K1 system. Samathur Li Kin-kan is now selling the vendor, Tyndaris Investments, for misrepresentation on the basis of exaggeration of the capabilities of the K1 system. Of course, it's not that simple. Proof of liability for anything, let alone artificial intelligence operations, is never easy. This lawsuit could devolve on a whole range of issues, including misrepresentation, (Tyndaris denies any misrepresentation and our counter-suing for unpaid fees) faulty software, and a host of other issues. The question is exactly who was liable for these problems, and to what extent. Artificial intelligence and future law Artificial intelligence is With artificial intelligence, however, there is a further issue – An artificial intelligence is not a legal entity. It can't be sued, so liabilities may devolve on anyone involved, from software developers to vendors. The fact that the software developers and vendors may have no control over the artificial intelligence functions and any action it takes is a critical point. The simple question is whether or not it is reasonable to assume that these parties have any direct involvement when things go wrong. This court case may create a whole lot of legal precedents. This is the first time artificial intelligence and the law have met in court, so anything could happen. This is an extremely important case, and perhaps the first in the world to actually test the law in relation to artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence will be up and running around the world seen enough. There will be literally millions, probably billions, of different AI entities. Exactly how the law intends to deal with the overall legal problems of artificial intelligence will be interesting to see. Basic commercial law versus AI One of the more likely scenario is that artificial intelligence will be categorised as a product, and product law is relatively straightforward. Products are supposed to be fit for the purpose for which they are purchased, with clearly laid out liabilities. That still doesn't quite address the issue of malfunctions of artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is to some degree autonomous, working independently. Artificial intelligence also learns as it works, generating any amount of new legal factors when it comes to artificial intelligence failures. The bottom line here is that lack of effective law to cover artificial intelligence is going to cause real problems on a global scale. Unless adequate legislation and proper judicial oversight are applied, chaos is the most likely result. The finance sector is expecting big things out of AI, and this case will test the absolute fundamentals of purchasing and using artificial intelligence.. 