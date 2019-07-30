By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Technology Today, I read an interesting article on why humans will never colonize Mars. The author said that "unless we radically adapt our brains and bodies to the harsh Martian environment, the Red Planet will forever remain off-limits to humans. The red planet, Mars. NASA/JPL But resources are about the only thing Mars has going for it as a travel destination. The planet's atmosphere is 100 times thinner than on Earth and the air on Mars is mostly made up of carbon dioxide. But worst of all, its thin atmosphere means it cannot retain surface heat. The average temperature on Mars is -81 degrees Fahrenheit (-63 degrees Celsius), with temperatures dropping as low as -195 degrees F (-126 degrees C). The coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth was on June 23, 1982, at Vostok Station in Antarctica. The temperature dipped to -128 degrees F (-89 degrees C). Space, and particularly Mars is an extreme alien environment and we could expect a With the technology and funding needed to make the Mars One project successful, there are still questions on the plausibility of the plan. Screengrab / Time I'm an optimist and my cup is half-full On Elon Musk, along with Jeff Bezos are both dreamers, and as far as I am concerned, the world needs dreamers. Just like the Mars One project sparked my imagination, so too, has Musk and Bezos. Just imagine, if you will, a world without people who are audacious enough to have flights of fancy, dreams, ambitions, and hope for the future. Without dreamers, no one would have circumnavigated the globe, found the Northwest Passage or created a flying machine. Without technological advances, there would be no Three Gorges Dam, giant wind turbines or nuclear propulsion. So, yes, I am optimistic that humans are capable of colonizing the moon and Mars. A rendering of SpaceX's Red Dragon capsule on Mars. SpaceX I remember well the day President John F. Kennedy, in an address to Congress on May 25, 1961, proclaiming a national goal of "landing a man on the Moon by the end of this decade and returning him safely to the Earth." Kennedy's goal was accomplished on the Apollo 11 mission when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed their Apollo Lunar Module (LM) on July 20, 1969, and walked on the lunar surface. But more than that, The Apollo program laid the foundation for NASA's subsequent human spaceflight capability and funded construction of its Johnson Space Center and Kennedy Space Center. More so, the program generated new technologies in rocketry and human spaceflight, including avionics, as well as advances in telecommunications, and computers. The Apollo 11 crew. Left to right are Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin. NASA/ Photo ID: Ap11-s69-31740. And now, NASA is looking at returning to the moon and going to Mars. And my cup is half-full with optimism that we will succeed. It may not be in my life because I am in my twilight years, but it is very possible that my grandchildren or their children will travel to Mars, and even live on the Red Planet. Addressing the critics I remember as a young girl going to the Saturday matinee at the local theater and seeing Flash Gordon films. Later in my life, I became a real Star Trek fan, and I still am a great fan of the series, even today. I know, all this is science fiction, right? But, so was Robbie the robot on Lost in Space. Team SEArch+/Apis Cor won first place in the Phase 3: Level 4 software modeling stage of NASA’s 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge. The unique shape of their habitat allows for continuous reinforcement of the structure. Light enters through trough-shaped ports on the sides and top. Team SEArch+/Apis Cor The point is this - Imagination and solving problems go hand-in-hand with humankind's creation of new technologies - and this is exactly what will get us to the moon and Mars. It is our inquiring minds and intellect that will help us to solve problems like building the required infrastructure, finding safe and viable ways of sourcing food and water, mitigating the deleterious effects of radiation and low gravity and in general, creating a viable colony. Bottom line? Yes, we have a long way to go, in some respects, however, humans have come a long way in our short time on Earth. We started out learning to make fire, tools and eventually, to farm. Now, we are looking beyond our planet and solar system, and I find that compelling and completely astounding. The author, George Dvorsky, writing in Gizmodo, describes humankind's ambitions to colonize the Red Planet as "lofty," yet without an appreciation of the challenges, sometimes intractable, that we will face. 