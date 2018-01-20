Op-Ed: Bitcoin price recovers to break through $13,000 briefly today

By By Ken Hanly 9 hours ago in Technology The price of bitcoin recovered to breach the $13,000 level briefly today and has risen more than ten percent over the last 24 hours. Many cryptocurrencies are staging a recovery from the recent downturn. Why the recent crash in the price of bitcoin and other cryptocoins? CCN thinks that the theory that the whales selling off bitcoin triggered a domino effect that hit most major cryptocurrencies and led to the whole cryptocoin market crashing is far more plausible than what it calls the FUD theory emanating from problems in Chinese and South Korean markets. FUD can stand for "fear uncertainty and doubt" or alternatively " fear uncertainty and disinformation". CCN says that Chinese trading volume is insignificant while "the South Korean government has officially refuted cryptocurrency trading claims." This is not explained but perhaps it is referring to a statement by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) that they do not have the power to close down exchanges. While at present, South Korea might not have the requisite laws to shut the exchanges down it could very well create legislation to do so. However, no doubt, the government worries about public reaction. There were earlier reports near the end of the year and in early January that the It seems to me that both theories could be identifying factors that were at work in the decline. They are not mutually exclusive. Why bitcoin may rise in the near term Financial institutions and banks are considering building infrastructure around bitcoin The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has built a cryptocurrency tracker for institutions in the traditional finance industry. It is also waiting for the SEC to approve bitoin-linked ETFs. However, it may be some time before these are approved as several firms withdrew their applications on talking with the SEC as discussed in a Even though many investors may have shifted money from bitcoin to alternative cryptocurrencies during the last six months, bitcoin still remains the number one dominant coin and acts as a sort of reserve cryptocurrency. Often bitcoins are bought to use to trade for other coins. There are a number of technical problems that bitcoin faces that could cause a price decline One important issue is the bitcoin system's However, bitcoin does a minuscule number of financial transactions compared to Visa or Mastercard or banks. Much of the traffic involves speculators buying and selling shares rather than commercial transactions buying and selling goods. The number of transactions is large enough to slow down their speed dramatically and also to increase the costs of using the system, the transaction fees. This no doubt is causing some investors to put their money into coins such as Bit Cash, or Libtecoin both of which operate quicker than bitcoin and have lower transaction fees. There are now coins such as Iota that have solved the scalability problem. Iota actually works faster with increased volume. Bitcoin has not even been able to increase the size of its blocks as has Bit Cash which resulted from a hard fork in bitcoin. Bitcoin's illiquidity Although the number of bitcoins is increased by mining, there are not enough to keep up with the high demand, especially as many people keep their coins in the hope prices will go even higher. The high demand, while many do not want to sell, and the number of coins available are limited, creates huge price rises. However, there is also an increasing volume of transactions causing congestion and slowing down transaction speed. A The Lightning Network The While the operation of the Lightning Network is somewhat technical, it is described simply in the appended video. If enough people open these pre-funded channels, there would be a considerable degree of liquidity within the system distributed across this network of payment channels. The Lightning developers are working to find out the shortest route through the nodes in the payment channel network. However, the network is still in the process of development and testing. Pre-funded channels involve tying up coins that one could use for other purposes and people may decide to keep low balances in their channel. Also, channels will have varying funds from time to time, with a fair amount perhaps when first funded and then dwindling to almost zero before being replenished. Thus the liquidity in the system would be quite variable. There could be times when it could be difficult to make a large payment. A possible solution to the problem is to have certain hub channels fully funded with large amounts of bitcoin at all times available for routing larger payments. This would mean the system was not fully centralized. It is not explained how these hub nodes would get established. With larger funding The Lightning Network will work only if bitcoin is widely accepted as a means of payment for goods and services. That has not happened as yet.The Lightning Network needs to be established and tested to show that it works. Then perhaps, businesses will accept payment in bitcoin if there is a payment system that is safe, quick, and cheap. However, even if all of this is achieved unless bitcoin's price stabilizes most businesses will not want to accept it. As it is now, bitcoin's price volatility is much too great for it to be used very much as a medium of exchange. Bitcoin's scalability problem is far from solved. UPDATE: As I post this, it is already January 21st 4:37 UTC. The price of bitcoin according to Coindesk is $!2,423 well off $13,000 but also thousands above its low of about $9,500 back on January 17.