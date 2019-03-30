By By Paul Wallis 36 mins ago in Technology Sydney - It’s taken an ungodly while, but Australia’s locally made electric vehicles are about to hit the road. After years of work, a Queensland startup called ACE EV has finally succeeded. This is a very gutsy, very big first step. The company currently has 3 models in progress, including: The ACE Cargo above. The very trim, very Aussie working ute, the The aptly named and good looking ACE EV That rather grates on the nerves of people in the EV sector, who see a classic opportunity being wasted. Nevertheless, ACE EV persevered, and production is due to start. ACE EV The very competent layouts are good indicators of exceptional standards of production, too. It’s pretty obvious ACE EV haven’t just decided to build EVS – They’ve decided to build good EVs, with considerable design depth. A bit of market background There’s another side to this issue which will make perfect sense to people in the EV sector – The cost of imported EVs in Australia is ridiculously high, largely thanks to distance. $60,000 or above will get you a basic Tesla, for example. That’s hardly a mass market price bandwidth. ACE EV is following a well-established path in Australia. Most locally made designs get very little support. (This is the country where the animation for the huge movie Happy Feet was made in a garage, remember?) If you come to Australia and hear the sound of tens of thousands of grinding teeth, it’s the sound of our designers, inventors, and engineers. Nor, incidentally, do Australian EVs get a lot of media traction. I’ve been writing about EVs for over a decade, I’m an Aussie, and I’d never heard of these guys until today. That’s an indication of the level of market savvy which is simply not happening here, and it’s appalling. This is a fantastic achievement, and it deserves acknowledgement. Australia’s very middle-class approach to innovation is generally despised by our innovators, who typically go overseas to get their ideas developed. ACE EV has taken what may be a very fundamental step to proving to our various dim-witted governments and corporations that backing Australian design and production is a good move. They’ve correctly identified a core market – Working vehicles which need low operational costs. Business in Australia is always partly on the road, and the Cargo may well be the answer to our absurd business overheads for vehicles. Cost is the major factor. Australia has gone solar faster than any other country on Earth, and the uptake came as a result of some sane government support, rebates, and steadily improving costs for consumers. EVs could be very much the same story, with good policies at state and Federal level. Let’s just hope nobody screws it up for ACE EV. 