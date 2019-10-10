By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Apple has removed its HKmap live from its App Store. The app is a crowdsourced mapping app used often by Hong Kong residents. The app is used to mark the locations of police as well as street closures during recent protest in Hong Kong. Apple's policy has flip-flopped Earlier in October Apple had rejected the HKmap app from its store but then reversed their decision a few days later, however it has now reverted back to rejection. In rejecting the app, The developers of the app claimed that there was no evidence that the app had been used to target and ambush police. The developers noted that the app never promotes or encourages criminal activity but simply aggregates information from user and public sources. State media criticizes Apple Apple is not consistent in its policy Apple has not indicated which local laws the HKmap app may violate. Also, the HKmap version is still accessible on the iPhone. Other apps such as Waze that also allows tracking of police checkpoints is still available in the App Store elsewhere. However, the Google app Waze has raised concerns also outside of China as Authoritarian governments often try to crack down on social media when they face protests as is evident recently in Iraq and also happens in Egypt. China itself bans several social media platforms. It is hardly surprising that China should put pressure on Apple to remove the HKmap. Unfortunately the ban will also keep people from avoiding blocked streets which is surely a useful function with no adverse security aspects. While there is little doubt that protesters find such apps as HKmap useful in protests to ban them is a clear violation of free speech except for those who use the apps to break the law. They should be charged. However, that is too difficult a task for many authorities apparently who would rather just ban the apps. Other apps such as Waze that also allows tracking of police checkpoints is still available in the App Store elsewhere.However, the Google app Waze has raised concerns also outside of China as a recent article notes: "The New York Police Department has sent a letter to Google demanding that it remove drunk-driving checkpoints from its Waze navigation app, as Streetsblog NYC and CBS New York reported earlier today. In the letter, the NYPD writes that “the posting of such information for public consumption is irresponsible since it only serves to aid impaired and intoxicated drivers to evade checkpoints and encourage reckless driving.”"Authoritarian governments often try to crack down on social media when they face protests as is evident recently in Iraq and also happens in Egypt. China itself bans several social media platforms. It is hardly surprising that China should put pressure on Apple to remove the HKmap. Unfortunately the ban will also keep people from avoiding blocked streets which is surely a useful function with no adverse security aspects. While there is little doubt that protesters find such apps as HKmap useful in protests to ban them is a clear violation of free speech except for those who use the apps to break the law. They should be charged. However, that is too difficult a task for many authorities apparently who would rather just ban the apps.Not just authorities themselves but social media such as Facebook also may be controlling social media by what is in effect a form of censorship under the guise of deleting fake accounts or accounts that violate community standards.