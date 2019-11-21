By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Technology Policing hate speech is something nearly every online communication platform struggles with. But in order to police hate speech, you first have to understand it before you can detect it. This is where Toronto-based Hatebase enters the picture. Basically, Hatebase emerged from research at the The software that was developed for Hatebase was used in predicting and preventing atrocities based on analyzing the language used in a conflict-ridden region. “What Sentinel discovered was that hate speech tends to precede escalation of these conflicts,” explained Quinn, according to Enormous, bright-red swastikas and anti-Semitic slurs were graffitied outside the office of Columbia University professor Elizabeth Midlarsky, a professor of psychology and education MARIO TAMA, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File A lexicon of multilingual hate speech So, what in the world is a lexicon? Lexicon is different than vocabulary. We all know what vocabulary means. Vocabulary merely means the list of words a person knows of a particular language. As an example, this journalist grew up using the English vocabulary. Both lexicon and vocabulary consist of words in a language. However, the The point is this - The lexicon of a particular country or nationality is more than just knowing a bunch of dirty words. It incorporates an entire genre of slang, particular to that language. Quinn believes the slang of a single language would fill a dictionary. Mob attacks over online posts perceived to be blasphemous have emerged as a major headache for security forces in Bangladesh Munir UZ ZAMAN, AFP According to However, the platform in use has also led to concerns about privacy, and whether computers are equipped to navigate complicated streams of text and decipher what is considered hateful. "It's a horrible job for a human being to do," Quinn said. "You need some degree of automation to handle the worst of the worst." Finding early signs of violence Through social media posts and messaging in particular, it would be nice to know beforehand when a killing or violence against a particular group is taking place. Suspects in the Toronto van attack, the El Paso Walmart shooting and the massacre at the mosque in New Zealand, to name a few, are believed to have spread hateful content online before the attacks. The Russian March is an annual event held with official authorisation that gathers various protest groups of nationalists and skinheads Maxim ZMEYEV, AFP Hatebase's automated social media monitoring platform is called Hatebrain. However, Quinn says it is not designed to single out any one user. But a rise in hate speech can sometimes be indicative of escalating or coming violence. "We're not looking for the one active shooter," Quinn said in an interview. "We're looking for raw trends around language being used to discriminate against groups of people online." Hatebase has a database that includes terms used in 97 languages - detected online more than one million times - from users in 184 countries. In Canada, gay people and women represent the most-targeted groups, according to a The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) told CBC it's concerned about the way the data is used, and whether it can form the basis for excluding some points of view from online discussion. They are most concerned over the definition of hate speech being too restrictive. Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash Words "that most people in ordinary conversation would think is hate speech, is not hate speech under the law," said the CCLA's Cara Zwibel. "I am worried about using machines to do this kind of work," she said. Hatebase defines hate speech thusly: Hate speech is "any term which broadly categorizes a specific group of people based on malignant, qualitative and/or subjective attributes — particularly if those attributes pertain to ethnicity, nationality, religion, sexuality, disability or class." Hatebase's system is not perfect. No system can claim that prize. But Quinn says, “There are very few 100 percents coming out of Hatebrain. It varies a little from the machine learning approach others use. ML is great when you have an unambiguous training set, but with human speech, and hate speech, which can be so nuanced, that’s when you get bias floating in. We just don’t have a massive corpus of hate speech, because no one can agree on what hate speech is.” Timothy Quinn, the founder, and CEO of Hatebase , and his team have spent years compiling the vilest words on the Internet, and Hatebase has made understanding hate speech its primary mission.Basically, Hatebase emerged from research at the Sentinel Project for Genocide Prevention , launched on March 25, 2013. "I am worried about using machines to do this kind of work," she said.Hatebase defines hate speech thusly: Hate speech is "any term which broadly categorizes a specific group of people based on malignant, qualitative and/or subjective attributes — particularly if those attributes pertain to ethnicity, nationality, religion, sexuality, disability or class."Hatebase's system is not perfect. No system can claim that prize. But Quinn says, "There are very few 100 percents coming out of Hatebrain. It varies a little from the machine learning approach others use. ML is great when you have an unambiguous training set, but with human speech, and hate speech, which can be so nuanced, that's when you get bias floating in. We just don't have a massive corpus of hate speech, because no one can agree on what hate speech is."