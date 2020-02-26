OECD to launch its AI Policy Observatory

OECD.AI
will act as an online platform for governments, civil society, academia and other interested parties in order to share insights on artificial intelligence and collaborate on shaping related public policy. the observatory will contain data and information on artificial intelligence trends and policies in 52 countries.
Data will be provided by from OECD members
and the association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (commonly known as BRIICS), together with material drawn from partners in academia and the private sector. The objective is to offer practical guidance as so to help countries develop trusted artificial intelligence systems that can benefit society based on the OECD Artificial Intelligence Principles.
The information collated with be based on measurement methodologies and evidence-based analysis. The information will be subject to multi-stakeholder dialogue.
The launch of the observatory
follows news reported in May 2019 by Digital Journal
that OECD, plus most partner countries, adopted a new set of OECD guidance in relation to AI. This was in the form of a document titled 'Principles on Artificial Intelligence'. The new document was agreed by member states at OECD’s 2019 Ministerial Council Meeting, which took place on May 22 in Paris. This represents the world's first intergovernmental standard on artificial intelligence.
The OECD document
is based on five principles covering inclusivity and sustainable growth; human rights and democracy; transparency with AI outcomes; security; and accountability with those firms and individuals who develop artificial intelligence.
With the principles and the observatory, OECD is attempting to aid its member countries with coming to terms with the economic and social impacts of artificial intelligence technologies and applications. This represents an important area of development as artificial intelligence becomes more commonplace throughout society.