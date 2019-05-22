By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology OECD, plus partner countries, has formally adopted a new set of OECD 'Principles on Artificial Intelligence'. This took place at the Organisation’s 2019 Ministerial Council Meeting on May 22 in Paris. The AI should benefit people and the planet by driving inclusive growth, sustainable development and well-being. AI systems should be designed in a way that respects the rule of law, human rights, democratic values and diversity, and they should include appropriate safeguards – for example, enabling human intervention where necessary – to ensure a fair and just society. There should be transparency and responsible disclosure around AI systems to ensure that people understand AI-based outcomes and can challenge them. AI systems must function in a robust, secure and safe way throughout their life cycles and potential risks should be continually assessed and managed. Organisations and individuals developing, deploying or operating AI systems should be held accountable for their proper functioning in line with the above principles. These stand as recommendations and they are not legally binding; however, they are designed to set out the path that some of the world's leading economic nations will take. Gurría notes further that the digital transformation process in general, and artificial intelligence in particular, is also creating new challenges for governments. These challenges include the process of implementation and the impact of the associated disruption, and importance of carrying all members of society forwards (in ensuring that those who are less at ease with interfacing with digital technology are not left behind). Other questions of concern include understanding the extent that the digital economy translate into better lives and how policy makers address the downsides and the challenges pertaining to cybersecurity, privacy and to the potential misuse of advanced technologies. Furthermore, a framework is needed to ensure there are appropriate domestic and international public policies which can harness the great potential of digitalisation and which can also address the disruptive effects. OECD recommend that nation states have in place policies relating to competition, taxation, data governance, skills, inclusive growth, environment and trade, and that these are placed within an international framework to maintain trade and to ensure international cooperation. The new principles constitute the first fully international and intergovernmental public policy, setting standards for the technology that is set to impact on almost every aspect of business and consumer life, as well as delivering benefits to government services and to the economy overall. OECD’s 36 member countries, along with Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru and Romania have signed up to the principles The five principles are These stand as recommendations and they are not legally binding; however, they are designed to set out the path that some of the world's leading economic nations will take. According to Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary-General : "We are in the midst of a digital transition that is having profound and transformative effects on our economies and societies. It holds great potential for enhancing individual well-being, promoting societal progress and helping achieve the Sustainable Development Goals."Gurría notes further that the digital transformation process in general, and artificial intelligence in particular, is also creating new challenges for governments. These challenges include the process of implementation and the impact of the associated disruption, and importance of carrying all members of society forwards (in ensuring that those who are less at ease with interfacing with digital technology are not left behind). Other questions of concern include understanding the extent that the digital economy translate into better lives and how policy makers address the downsides and the challenges pertaining to cybersecurity, privacy and to the potential misuse of advanced technologies.Furthermore, a framework is needed to ensure there are appropriate domestic and international public policies which can harness the great potential of digitalisation and which can also address the disruptive effects. OECD recommend that nation states have in place policies relating to competition, taxation, data governance, skills, inclusive growth, environment and trade, and that these are placed within an international framework to maintain trade and to ensure international cooperation. More about Artificial intelligence, OECD, machine learning, Computers Artificial intellige... OECD machine learning Computers