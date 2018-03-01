Special By By Markos Papadatos 13 hours ago in Technology New York City elementary school principal Michael Swirsky opened up about the digital transformation in the field of education. Digital Journal has the scoop. Regarding the impact of technology in the field of education, Swirsky said, "I never would have predicted that students as young as age seven would be creating 3-dimensional designs using CAD (computer-aided design) software and printing out their designs using 3D printers." As a New York City public school administrator, Swirsky is an avid user of technology in his daily work routine. "I utilize technology daily in many different ways," he admitted. "With this job it is very easy to be overloaded with paper. The less paper in my life, the better. I utilize the app Evernote to help organize all of my paper. With Swirsky acknowledged that over the last two decades, the biggest change in public school classrooms is the mobility of technology. "Being able to be anywhere in a building and utilize the power of the Internet is a game changer. For example, my physical education teachers can be in the gym or outside with an iPad and use an app like The veteran educator continued, "In classrooms, students have the ability to spread out and do work in an environment that is conducive to their learning. They don't have physical restrictions. When I started teaching in 1996, we had four desktop computers in the back of the classroom. Students were restricted to that one location and to specific installed software and they didn't have the collaboration tools that we have today. Today, students have unlimited mobility with the use of Regarding the future of the education field, in the next five years, as a result of digital transformation, Swirsky responded, "My hope is that the technology that we use becomes more seamless especially for reluctant users. I find that many educators that shy away from technology is because it causes more problems for them as opposed to making their work easier." Principal Swirsky's concluding thoughts about digital transformation in the field of education are as follows: "I hope that we as a society don't lose focus on the fact that technology is just a tool. I do hope that educators and parents thoughtfully plan when it comes to the use of digital tools for our children so that students are using technology to transform their learning and not just using it as a replacement for older technologies, and that there is a healthy balance between screen-time and face to face time." I do hope that educators and parents thoughtfully plan when it comes to the use of digital tools for our children so that students are using technology to transform their learning and not just using it as a replacement for older technologies, and that there is a healthy balance between screen-time and face to face time."