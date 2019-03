By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Technology Oslo - As part of the growth of electric vehicles in Norway, local officials in Oslo have given the go-ahead to install a wireless charging infrastructure to support the city's electric taxi fleet. Also involved with the project will be the U.S. wireless charging company The project will involve the installation of charging plates at various road junctures close to taxi stands. To facilitate the charging, each taxi will be equipped with a receiver, designed to pick up the wireless signal and to control the recharging cycle. Norway has been phasing in the electrification of its taxi fleet over the past few years. This is in keeping with electric car sales in Norway In relation to this, Oslo's Electro Mobility Manager Sture Portvik “The future is electric, and it is already here, right now. Wireless charging is a potential game changer. From 2023 onward, all taxis in Oslo will be zero emission. Together with the taxi industry we will make sure that the shift is as user friendly and efficient as possible. Oslo will always be at the front of innovation and we are delighted to join forces with two of the industry’s most progressive players in this game-changing move to launch the world’s most ambitious plan for wireless charging of a taxi fleet.” Commenting on the scheme, Andrew Daga, CEO of Momentum Dynamics The Norwegian capital will become the first metro center to install a wireless charging infrastructure, to support taxis. The service will be provided by a Scandinavian energy company called Fortum , who are based in Finland. Fortum operates power plants, including co-generation plants, and generates and sells electricity and heat. Through these energy sources Fortum sells electricity, electricity products and services to 1.3 million customers in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Poland. In terms of its contribution to the project, Fortum has long been focused on electrifying taxi fleets.Also involved with the project will be the U.S. wireless charging company Momentum Dynamics . The company develops high power inductive charging technologies for the automotive and transportation industries. Momentum Dynamics' wireless charging technology works at speeds up to 75 kilowatts.The project will involve the installation of charging plates at various road junctures close to taxi stands. To facilitate the charging, each taxi will be equipped with a receiver, designed to pick up the wireless signal and to control the recharging cycle. Norway has been phasing in the electrification of its taxi fleet over the past few years. This is in keeping with electric car sales in Norway growing by 40 percent over the course of 2018.In relation to this, Oslo's Electro Mobility Manager Sture Portvik explains the driver : "The future is electric, and it is already here, right now. Wireless charging is a potential game changer. From 2023 onward, all taxis in Oslo will be zero emission. Together with the taxi industry we will make sure that the shift is as user friendly and efficient as possible. Oslo will always be at the front of innovation and we are delighted to join forces with two of the industry’s most progressive players in this game-changing move to launch the world’s most ambitious plan for wireless charging of a taxi fleet."“The future is electric, and it is already here, right now. Wireless charging is a potential game changer. From 2023 onward, all taxis in Oslo will be zero emission. Together with the taxi industry we will make sure that the shift is as user friendly and efficient as possible. Oslo will always be at the front of innovation and we are delighted to join forces with two of the industry’s most progressive players in this game-changing move to launch the world’s most ambitious plan for wireless charging of a taxi fleet.”Commenting on the scheme, Andrew Daga, CEO of Momentum Dynamics said : "We believe this project will provide the world with the model it needs for keeping electric taxis in continuous 24/7 operation. It will build on the success we have demonstrated with electric buses, which also need to be automatically charged throughout the day in order to stay in operation. Momentum is very excited to be working with the people of Oslo and with our partner Fortum." More about wireless charging, Taxis, Infrastructure, Oslo More news from wireless charging Taxis Infrastructure Oslo