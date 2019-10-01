Special By By Tim Sandle 49 mins ago in Technology Several U.S. businesses have been targeted by a campaign seemingly to originate from North Korea and using the tactic of spear-phishing. The cyber-assault is sophisticated, using legitimate documents as the targets. To understand the implications of such an attack and what companies can do to better protect themselves, Digital Journal caught up with According to Alexander García-Toba, this new incident is a sign of how external cyberattacks are changing: “The Autumn Aperture attack is a prime example of how sophisticated and convincing cybercrime tactics have become." He calls out phishing attacks as key examples of this level of sophistication. As to how the attacks happen, the analyst explains how "hackers are impersonating senders that are known to the targets, hiding malware in legitimate-looking documents, and sending spoofed emails that their victims may even be expecting.” García-Toba also notes how common spear-phishing as an attack method is becoming: “Spear phishing plays a role in at least 90 percent of all cyberattacks, and it is highly effective. To stop attacks like this, the first essential step is to prevent malicious e-mails from ever entering inboxes.” The reason this can happen is due to some inherent weaknesses with conventionally configures email, according to García-Toba: “Most -email defenses will focus on the content of the messages and the links they contain, but given the rapidly evolving attacks techniques and use of obscure file formats in attacks like these, content-centric systems don’t always catch the bad guys.” In terms of preventing such incidences, García-Toba states it is necessary to "to confirm the identity of the sender, since the vast majority of phishing schemes use fake identities and are virtually indistinguishable from legitimate emails.” He adds that: “Properly enforcing Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance and implementing advanced anti-phishing solutions that validate senders’ identities" are what is needed to provide appropriate an defence. However, businesses need to act on such advice. As García-Toba notes companies should not be shifting the responsibility to employees to detect potentially fraudulent emails. Instead, firms should be investing in the latest and most appropriate technologies - ones that proactively protect inboxes from receiving suspect emails in the first place. Prevailion researchers have discovered an ongoing, spear-phishing campaign termed “Autumn Aperture”, which targets U.S. firms . The cyber-process is potentially connected to the North Korean Kimusky threat actors and it consists of sending victims trojanized documents via email. Furthermore, the hackers utilize little-used file formats, which makes them difficult to detect by conventional antivirus products. As García-Toba notes companies should not be shifting the responsibility to employees to detect potentially fraudulent emails. Instead, firms should be investing in the latest and most appropriate technologies - ones that proactively protect inboxes from receiving suspect emails in the first place.