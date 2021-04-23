Special By By Tim Sandle 55 mins ago in Technology Edraak, an education non-profit organization, uploaded tens of thousands of student records to an unprotected cloud storage bucket by mistake. This represents the latest in the continuing round of data breaches. Looking at the matter for Digital Journal is Anurag Kahol, CTO and co-founder of According to Kahol the impact of the issue is: “The exposed cloud server, which included names, email addresses, and birth years, puts the affected students at risk of being targeted in spear phishing campaigns as well as other types of attacks.” There are wider implications stemming from the issue, and it stands that: “Incidents like this emphasize how misconfigurations can easily be caused by human error, such as accidentally placing tens of thousands of records in an unprotected cloud storage bucket.” Care also needs to be taken in relation to the use of cloud computing, especially from the cybersecurity perspective: “While the cloud is a valuable asset for storing and sharing data, it’s important to understand the threats and vulnerabilities that can arise when the right security controls are not put in place.” In terms of similar incidents, TurgenSec, who identified the Edraak matter, also found an unencrypted customer database Hence, Kahol says: “Organizations can obtain full visibility and control of data in the cloud with advanced cloud security platforms that include capabilities like multi-factor authentication (MFA), data loss prevention (DLP), cloud security posture management (CSPM), and user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA). Only then can they protect data wherever it goes.” The information exposed through the Edraak issue includes names, emails, gender, birth year, and class grades, as TechCrunch has reported . Edraak had run an initial scan of the server and did not find any errors at the time, however it eventually located the misplaced data and closed the server two months after discovery.Looking at the matter for Digital Journal is Anurag Kahol, CTO and co-founder of Bitglass According to Kahol the impact of the issue is: “The exposed cloud server, which included names, email addresses, and birth years, puts the affected students at risk of being targeted in spear phishing campaigns as well as other types of attacks.”There are wider implications stemming from the issue, and it stands that: “Incidents like this emphasize how misconfigurations can easily be caused by human error, such as accidentally placing tens of thousands of records in an unprotected cloud storage bucket.”Care also needs to be taken in relation to the use of cloud computing, especially from the cybersecurity perspective: “While the cloud is a valuable asset for storing and sharing data, it’s important to understand the threats and vulnerabilities that can arise when the right security controls are not put in place.”In terms of similar incidents, TurgenSec, who identified the Edraak matter, also found an unencrypted customer database belonging to U.K. Internet provider Virgin Media . There have been several other cases of unsecured cloud servers causing problems.Hence, Kahol says: “Organizations can obtain full visibility and control of data in the cloud with advanced cloud security platforms that include capabilities like multi-factor authentication (MFA), data loss prevention (DLP), cloud security posture management (CSPM), and user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA). Only then can they protect data wherever it goes.” More about Data breach, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity Data breach Cyberattack Cybersecurity