Sinot's concept yacht - Aqua, made the news over the past weekend when international media published stories saying that billionaire Bill Gates had purchased the $644 million luxury vessel. However, the Aqua is not for sale says Sinot.

Representatives of Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design have reported this morning that this is not true. On the company's web page is a notice in capital letters saying very clearly, "AQUA NOT SOLD." They also indicated they had "no business relationship" with Gates.

A spokeswoman from Sinot spoke with the BBC, saying "Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr. Gates," adding that the yacht was shown "in Monaco [and] meant to build a better future, and inspire clients and the industry."

Aqua was first revealed ahead of the Monaco Yacht Show last year. The innovative luxury ship concept is powered entirely by liquid hydrogen. That means its only emission is water. The designer, Sander Sinot explained the design, saying "With every project, I challenge my team and myself to surpass ourselves," reports Forbes. "For the development of AQUA, we took inspiration from the lifestyle of a discerning, forward-looking owner, the fluid versatility of water and cutting-edge technology to combine this in a 114 meter (376-foot) superyacht with a fully operational liquid hydrogen and fuel cell system that features groundbreaking in technology, as well as design and aesthetics."

The Aqua superyacht will include its own helipad, fully equipped gym, yoga studio, beauty room, massage parlor, numerous outdoor lounges and an outdoor infinity pool.

The 114-meter concept vessel is the actual finished product, although only a two-meter (6.5 feet) model has been built so far. The Aqua will be capable of a top speed of 17 knots and have a range of 3,750 nautical miles (6,945 kilometers).

The yacht has five decks and accommodations for dozens of people. Luxury is no object on this vessel.

The indoor health & wellness center is designed with a hydro-massage room, a yoga space and workout floor and a massive, gym-wide door in the hull which opens to reveal the ocean's surface at water level.

The distinctive exterior look of the yacht was inspired by ocean swells. The hull is sculpted, curved and intersected by the floor-to-ceiling glass windows. With its grand design and "green innovations," this may be a look at the future.