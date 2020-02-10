Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNo, Bill Gates is not buying a hydrogen-powered superyacht

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Technology
Sinot's concept yacht - Aqua, made the news over the past weekend when international media published stories saying that billionaire Bill Gates had purchased the $644 million luxury vessel. However, the Aqua is not for sale says Sinot.
According to various media reports, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates pledged over $600 million to build a 376-foot-long, hydrogen-powered superyacht concept designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and Lateral Naval Architects superyacht design and construction.
However, representatives of Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design have reported this morning that this is not true. On the company's web page is a notice in capital letters saying very clearly, "AQUA NOT SOLD." They also indicated they had "no business relationship" with Gates.
A spokeswoman from Sinot spoke with the BBC, saying "Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr. Gates," adding that the yacht was shown "in Monaco [and] meant to build a better future, and inspire clients and the industry."
Untitled
Sinot
The Hype Behind the concept yacht
Aqua was first revealed ahead of the Monaco Yacht Show last year. The innovative luxury ship concept is powered entirely by liquid hydrogen. That means its only emission is water. The designer, Sander Sinot explained the design, saying "With every project, I challenge my team and myself to surpass ourselves," reports Forbes.
“For the development of AQUA, we took inspiration from the lifestyle of a discerning, forward-looking owner, the fluid versatility of water and cutting-edge technology to combine this in a 114 meter (376-foot) superyacht with a fully operational liquid hydrogen and fuel cell system that features groundbreaking in technology, as well as design and aesthetics.”
The Aqua superyacht will include its own helipad fully equipped gym yoga studio beauty room mass...
The Aqua superyacht will include its own helipad, fully equipped gym, yoga studio, beauty room, massage parlor, numerous outdoor lounges and an outdoor infinity pool.
Sinot
The 114-meter concept vessel is the actual finished product, although only a two-meter (6.5 feet) model has been built so far. The Aqua will be capable of a top speed of 17 knots and have a range of 3,750 nautical miles (6,945 kilometers).
The yacht has five decks and accommodations for dozens of people, according to USA Today. Luxury is no object on this vessel.
The indoor health & wellness center is designed with a hydro-massage room, a yoga space and workout floor and a massive, gym-wide door in the hull which opens to reveal the ocean’s surface at water level.
The distinctive exterior look of the yacht was inspired by ocean swells. The hull is sculpted, curved and intersected by the floor-to-ceiling glass windows. With its grand design and "green innovations," this may be a look at the future.
More about Bill gates, Sinot, Erroneous reporting, liquid hydrogen, The Aquq
 
Latest News
Top News
Guns and social media: the soldier behind Thailand's mass shooting
New study signals health concerns with the 'keto diet'
Meet Michael Beas: Top Literary Consultant, Raver Magazine CEO Special
Chinese military aircraft cross into Taiwan airspace: Taipei
Scientists discover new virus with unrecognizable genes
Essential Science: Gut bacteria affect how the colon moves
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft had major software glitches
From Singapore to UK via the Alps: how one man spread coronavirus
Review: Eminem steals the show with 'Lose Yourself' at the Academy Awards Special
Airstrike in Afghanistan kills 5 businessmen in a vehicle