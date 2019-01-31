Email
article imageNissan Leaf Plus base S trim level will comply with emissions law

Listen
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
New compliance documents for California indicate that the soon-to-be launched 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus will comply with emissions regulations, but only for the base S trim level. This places the higher-trim SL and SV models out of scope.
The relatively new Californian compliance levels means that only the lower level trim in the Nissan portfolio will meet requirements. These are the vehicles with the longest range once charged. Trim is a version of a vehicle model that comes equipped with a set combination of features.
The trim that will get to the maximum range of 226 miles that Nissan estimates, consumers will need to opt for the base S trim level, based on California emissions tests. This places higher-trim SL and SV models (with shorter range estimates at 215 miles) out of scope.
Unlike other U.S. states, California can set its motor vehicle emission regulations. The formula behind these are complex, but there is a range-emissions connected, and vehicles need to meet these requirements in order to be sold within the state. This applies equally to electric vehicles as it does vehicles running from fossil fuels.
California additionally has a Zero Emission Vehicle program, a California state regulation that requires automakers to sell electric cars and trucks in California. The ZEV program assigns each automaker “ZEV credits.” Automakers are required to maintain ZEV credits equal to a set percentage of non-electric sales. There are also restrictions on the amount of credits that can come from ‘transitional’ ZEVs that still have an engine. Automakers, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, earn credits by selling zero emission cars and trucks; however, these vary. With this, Tesla Model S, with a range of more than 200 miles, can receive 3.3 credits, yet the 84-mile range conventional Nissan Leaf would only receive 1.8 ZEV credits per car sold. This places a complexity on electric vehicle development and the importance of vehicle range.
Leaf Plus
Nissan has introduced the Leaf plus at CES Las Vegas on January 9, 2019. The car is a developed on the standard Leaf, boasting a larger battery pack which will give greater range, more power and higher rapid charge speeds. Pricing for the Leaf Plus has yet to be declared, although estimates put it at $36,000, around $6,000 up on the standard leaf model.
