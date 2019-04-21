Nintendo's Game Boy was first released 30 years ago today

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNintendo's Game Boy was first released 30 years ago today

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Technology
On April 21, Nintendo's Game Boy celebrated a very special milestone: its 30th anniversary. It was first released in Japan, and thanks to its commercial success, it became an international phenomenon.
After it came out in Japan, Game Boy was brought to North America three months later, and it even reached Europe within the following year. This handheld device helped change the landscape of video games forever, and it still remains popular.
Game Boy was responsible for allowing young fans to play such classic games as Super Mario Bros., Tetris, Pokémon, Kirby, The Legend of Zelda, and Donkey Kong, among many others.
It had a major impact on the portable gaming market. Game Boy helped pave the way for other devices such as the Switch.
As indicated by the Los Angeles Times, the legacy and zest for the Game Boy live on "in ways far beyond its intended use." When it was first released in 1989, it was not the most technologically sophisticated handheld device, yet it was able to beat out such competitors as the Atari Lynx and Game Gear (which was manufactured by Sega) since it was lower in price and easier to use (battery operated).
In addition, 12 years after its release, when Game Boy Advance came out, the handheld game console had sold in excess of 110 million units all over the globe, which made Game Boy the best-selling game system at the time.
To this day, Game Boy still has a nostalgia factor, for all of the kids that grew up in the late '80s and '90s era, and their families. Many people credit Game Boy for being responsible for getting them into gaming in the first place. Game Boy truly was a game changer.
More about Game boy, Nintendo, Gaming, Anniversary, game gear
 
Latest News
Top News
Songwriters Hall of Famer Steve Dorff to perform in New York City
Nintendo's Game Boy was first released 30 years ago today
Review: Dale Ann Bradley glorious on 'Hard Way Every Time' music video Special
Sri Lanka bombings put Christians on frontline of religious divides
Last laugh: Ukraine comedian who became president
SpaceX Crew Dragon suffers an anomaly during test fire Saturday
Review: Madonna and Maluma release stunning single 'Medellín' Special
Haftar forces press offensive on Libyan capital
Tesla gets a restraining order against a short seller
Review: Avicii's posthumous single 'SOS' released, features Aloe Blacc Special