The issue of effectivity is important given the predicted expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT). For example, the number of IoT devices in the world is predicted to grow from 25 billion to 80 billion by 2030
. This expansion is built upon four innovational pillars
, which are:
New connections of devices and information.
Enhanced collection of data that grows from the connections of devices and information.
Advanced computation that transforms collected data into new possibilities.
Unique creation of new interactions, business models and solutions.
A major limitation with IoT devices remains remote power. Current IoT battery solutions are mostly too big and heavy, with batteries being incapable of coping with extreme environments. Furthermore, many batteries have poor lifecycles, with the battery often needing to be replaced before the end of device’s lifetime.
There is a new solution emerging to help address this limitation. By integrating its next-gen ultracapacitors, NAWA Technologies has found
they can reduce the overall size and weight of IoT devices by more than 60 percent. Ultracapacitors are
high-capacity devices with a high capacitance value. Such devices have lower voltage limits, which accounts for their efficiency rating. Capacitors differ from batteries
, in that a battery is a source of energy for a circuit. In contrast, a capacitor is a passive element, which draws energy from the circuit, store and release it.
It has also been shown that this type of integration can additionally double or triple the lifetime of a sensor. This also serves to increase the frequency of data an IoT device can send throughout its life, improving monitoring capability.
The solution is based on naturally occurring carbon and this forms the basis of the new ultracapacitors. The use of carbon also lowers the reliance upon lithium. This not only has an environmental and efficiency factor, the integration of ultracapacitors also improves reliability and safety.