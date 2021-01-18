Special By By Tim Sandle 53 mins ago in Technology For those with expanding technology needs some form of adapter is a must. The problem is that many adapters from hardware manufacturer like Apple as expensive. A new Choetech solution overcomes this. The device is the Choetech USB C Hub Macbook Pro/Air, 7 in 2 USB C Hub Adapter, and it comes with Thunderbolt technology (in the form of Thunderbolt 3 PD 100W). Thunderbolt is the brand name of a hardware interface developed by Intel that allows the connection of external peripherals to a computer. Out of the box. Equipped with Thunderbolt 3, Type-C, 4K HDMI, SD / Micro card slot, 2 x USB 3.0. Tim Sandle This device not only enables the user to add multiple monitors, for in addition it provides the solution where there is the need for added storage options. The device looks good as well, having a sleek shape and being lightweight and portable. The device is robust as well, and does not look like it would break easily. Helps you to connect to an external display through HDMI, continue charging via the USB C and connect to a USB 2.0 audio interface. Tim Sandle The device reviewed is a USB C Hub for MacBook and it is a useful USB C Adapter. The adapter function supports high-speed and considerable charging power up to 100W. The USB ports are used to connect other USB devices like printer, wireless mouse, or to a keyboard. You can connect the Thunderbolt 3 or HDMI port to extend to TV screen, monitor or projector for streaming vibrant 4k video/audio and presentations. Tim Sandle A prominent feature with the device is data transfer, where the device is capable of moving data at around 40 Gb/s. However, it remains that the most useful feature from this device is the ability to hook up multiple monitors via the Thunderbolt 3 USB-C and HDMI ports. This helps to foster a more productive experience when working using two monitors. The hub adapter from Choetech If you are looking for a gadget to help expand your computing power, them the new adapter from Choetech is a useful little thing for adding more monitors via HDMI while saving the expenditure that is usually involved when items are purchased directly from Apple.The device is the Choetech USB C Hub Macbook Pro/Air, 7 in 2 USB C Hub Adapter, and it comes with Thunderbolt technology (in the form of Thunderbolt 3 PD 100W). Thunderbolt is the brand name of a hardware interface developed by Intel that allows the connection of external peripherals to a computer. Thunderbolt is quickly becoming a universal technology; although originally built for Macs, Thunderbolt ports can also be used with PC's. There is also good compatibility with USB: you can now use any Thunderbolt 3 cable as a USB-C cable, and any Thunderbolt 3 port can use a USB-C cable.This device not only enables the user to add multiple monitors, for in addition it provides the solution where there is the need for added storage options. The device looks good as well, having a sleek shape and being lightweight and portable. The device is robust as well, and does not look like it would break easily.The device reviewed is a USB C Hub for MacBook and it is a useful USB C Adapter. The adapter function supports high-speed and considerable charging power up to 100W. The USB ports are used to connect other USB devices like printer, wireless mouse, or to a keyboard.A prominent feature with the device is data transfer, where the device is capable of moving data at around 40 Gb/s. However, it remains that the most useful feature from this device is the ability to hook up multiple monitors via the Thunderbolt 3 USB-C and HDMI ports. This helps to foster a more productive experience when working using two monitors.The hub adapter from Choetech retails for around $35 More about adapter, Thunderbolt, USB C, computer peripheral, choetech adapter Thunderbolt USB C computer peripheral choetech