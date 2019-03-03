Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNew Tesla Model Y to be unveiled March 14, tweets Musk

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Technology
Hawthorne - In a tweet Sunday evening, Elon Musk announced Tesla will reveal the Model Y at its design studio in Los Angeles on March 14.
The upcoming Tesla Model Y is an SUV crossover that will share about 75 percent of the underpinnings of the lower-cost Model 3 sedan. According to the Associated Press, this should expedite production.
The Model Y will be about 10 percent larger than the Model 3, and will cost about 10 percent more than the base price of the Model 3, Musk said in a series of tweets. The Model 3 starts at $35,000.
This is the only Model Y teaser that s been made public to date.
This is the only Model Y teaser that's been made public to date.
Tesla
According to Elon Musk, the Model Y would require only 100 meters of wiring — a significant reduction over the 1,500 meters required for the Model 3 and the 3,000 meters required for the Model S and X.
Musk didn't give out any specifications for the new Model Y. They will be released at its unveiling on March 14th. This will be Tesla's fifth vehicle design since it was founded in 2003. Tesla released a black and white promo image in June 2017.
Untitled
Elon Musk
Earlier this year, there were some rumblings that a reveal of the Model Y would be coming soon. Previously, Musk has stated the car would be on the market by 2020 and would herald a "manufacturing revolution."
Without a doubt, the past two weeks have been busy for Tesla. On February 28, Musk announced a price reduction for the Model 3. He also announced the closure of many of the company's showrooms and has gone to online sales only. Apparently, this will help keep the price of the Model 3, and the new the Model Y at an affordable price.
More about Tesla, model Y, SUV, March 14, crossover SUV
 
Latest News
Top News
Samba schools ready to roll for giant Rio Carnival
Iran warns US allies of 'humiliated citizens' uprising
Review: The Warped Tour Band belts out rock and emo hits at Mulcahy's Special
Review: Cheap Trick performs hit after hit at Westbury in New York Special
Israel hits Hamas sites after balloons with 'explosive device'
Mexico won't ratify new NAFTA deal unless U.S. lifts tariffs
Facebook now trying out Dark Mode on Messenger
Q&A: Thwarting data leaks with artificial intelligence Special
As the web turns 30, is it an 'out-of-control monster'?
'Superman' actor Dean Cain talks '2050' film and acting career Special