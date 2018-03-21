By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology After several years and nearly $100 million of research and development, engineers say they have developed new technology to extract valuable metals such as titanium and zircon from the waste produced by the oilsands in northern Alberta. Canadian Natural Resources Limited or CNR is one of the largest independent crude oil and natural gas producers in the world, with its head office in Calgary. CNR and Titanium Corp. have a Cluster of three compound crystals of zircon found recently in Malawi. Rob Lavinsky / iRocks.com Zircon is used in making Sternum implant, front Anatomics Titanium, on the other hand, is a "We're looking at the opportunity to produce valuable metals in addition to our conventional products," said Meera Nathwani-Crowe, a manager of innovation at Canadian Natural Resources, which is partnering with Titanium Corp. to develop the project, reports "We're very optimistic," said Scott Nelson, chief executive of Titanium Corp. "This would be the first project. There are six sites that are candidates for our technology. So this would be an enormous new industry for Alberta — the production of minerals from the oilsands to be exported around the world — particularly China." Calgary-based Titanium Corp. is partnering with Canadian Natural Resources to extract titanium and other minerals from oilsands waste. Titanium Corp. Creating Value from Waste In an interview where he talked about the new technology, Nelson said, "It has a big environmental positive impact and it has an economic impact. We call it creating value from waste." Titanium Corp. spent $80 million on research into the new technology and received an additional $18 million in government funding while it ran pilot projects at several oilsands facilities. This year, the company's focus is on engineering and securing financing for the construction of the $400 million facility before it goes ahead. Construction is expected to begin in 2019 with the plant becoming operational by late 2021 or early-2022. During the pilot projects, the company produced several thousand kilograms of titanium and zircon. "[Zircon] is currently selling for about $1,300 US a tonne. We expect to recover between the zircon and titanium products, about 80,000 tonnes a year," said Nelson. A tonne of titanium sells for about $5,000 US. Titanium Corp. spent $80 million on research into the new technology and received an additional $18 million in government funding while it ran pilot projects at several oilsands facilities. This year, the company's focus is on engineering and securing financing for the construction of the $400 million facility before it goes ahead. Construction is expected to begin in 2019 with the plant becoming operational by late 2021 or early-2022.During the pilot projects, the company produced several thousand kilograms of titanium and zircon. "[Zircon] is currently selling for about $1,300 US a tonne. We expect to recover between the zircon and titanium products, about 80,000 tonnes a year," said Nelson. A tonne of titanium sells for about $5,000 US.