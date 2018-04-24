By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Technology We have talked about grocery shopping in the past and how it has changed in the digital age. But besides bringing the shopping experience online for customers, there are other technologies having an impact on the industry. He says digital marketing is playing a bigger role in the online shopping experience than ever before. "Four years ago, maybe 14 percent of people were influenced before they went to do their grocery shopping ... by something they experienced online," Emergui said. "Now that number is closer to 56 percent and it keeps on rising." Grocery & Specialty Food Show Grocery and Specialty Food West conference and trade show in 2017. Grocery & Speciality Food West 2018 Emergui was in Vancouver this week, speaking about digital trends at the Grocery and Specialty Food West conference and trade show held on April 23 and 24. "It's the shoppers themselves who have changed," he told Michelle Eliot, guest host of Online shopping is much like other contemporary consumption experiences, says Emergui, citing television and the influence of NetFlix on the ease and immediate access to entertainment. "On demand would be the best term to sort of use," Emergui said. "With on demand now, every shopper wants a different kind of experience." It's all about the experience As was reported in Amazon adds in-car delivery of packages to customers. Amazon And while online shopping is booming, especially with large companies like Amazon offering grocery and package deliveries to a customer's door or inside "While two-thirds of us will at least experience or try online grocery shopping in the next five years … it will still only be about 12 per cent of our total purchases," Emergui said. Startups look to the grocery sector So how do grocery stores compete with the likes of the Walmarts and other big-box stores? It's not just a matter of printing flyers every week advertising what a grocer has on sale, simply because we are now an Internet society. And we are more apt to download online coupons to our Smartphones than cut coupons from a flyer. Grocery, Alcohol, Pharma & Petfood delivery from major supermarkets and independent grocery stores in GTA, Ottawa, Vancouver & Calgary! InstaBuggy Well, with the e-commerce market in Canada estimated at $30 billion this year alone, it’s no surprise that tech start ups are looking at the grocery sector for opportunities, offering everything from delivery to your door, to ethnic shoppers getting deliveries from their local ethnic market. Co-founder Julian Gleizer, said in a TechVibes report that he came up with the idea for his service when his father was ill and thought it would be great to be able to order products and get them delivered to him. Cartly ads say: "Don’t miss anything on your list again! Let us take care of your shopping list." Cartly Another startup, Cartly was founded April 18, 2015, and in 2017, began "Canada-wide delivery" of groceries. Experts say that the Chris Emergui is the president of Sale Whale, an online platform with a combination of features that bhelps Canadians find the best deals on their favorite grcery store products.He says digital marketing is playing a bigger role in the online shopping experience than ever before. "Four years ago, maybe 14 percent of people were influenced before they went to do their grocery shopping ... by something they experienced online," Emergui said."Now that number is closer to 56 percent and it keeps on rising."Emergui was in Vancouver this week, speaking about digital trends at the Grocery and Specialty Food West conference and trade show held on April 23 and 24. "It's the shoppers themselves who have changed," he told Michelle Eliot, guest host of CBC's The Early Edition. Online shopping is much like other contemporary consumption experiences, says Emergui, citing television and the influence of NetFlix on the ease and immediate access to entertainment. "On demand would be the best term to sort of use," Emergui said. "With on demand now, every shopper wants a different kind of experience."As was reported in Digital Journal Sunday, millennials have replaced baby boomers as the major consumer and workforce segment, and there is a great difference in what is being demanded from businesses. Not only do they want speed and availability - they want the experience shopping gives to the consumer.And while online shopping is booming, especially with large companies like Amazon offering grocery and package deliveries to a customer's door or inside your car trunk , in-store grocery purchases and pick-ups still dominate in the industry."While two-thirds of us will at least experience or try online grocery shopping in the next five years … it will still only be about 12 per cent of our total purchases," Emergui said.So how do grocery stores compete with the likes of the Walmarts and other big-box stores? It's not just a matter of printing flyers every week advertising what a grocer has on sale, simply because we are now an Internet society. And we are more apt to download online coupons to our Smartphones than cut coupons from a flyer.Well, with the e-commerce market in Canada estimated at $30 billion this year alone, it’s no surprise that tech start ups are looking at the grocery sector for opportunities, offering everything from delivery to your door, to ethnic shoppers getting deliveries from their local ethnic market. Instabuggy launched in Toronto and promises delivery of your groceries in one hour. The delivery app uses their own drivers to pick up the “pickers,” and crowdsourcing. They take most major credit cards and the customer is guaranteed to get in-store pricing.Co-founder Julian Gleizer, said in a TechVibes report that he came up with the idea for his service when his father was ill and thought it would be great to be able to order products and get them delivered to him.Another startup, Cartly is an online grocery delivery service that is exclusively designed for ethnic/community based grocery buyers to save them time and effort. Cartly delivers the groceries ordered before 5 PM on the same day. Cartly shoppers are trained grocery pickers who choose only the freshest produce and select exactly what the customer orders.Cartly was founded April 18, 2015, and in 2017, began "Canada-wide delivery" of groceries. Experts say that the grocery industry benefits from these types of tech startups as they want to work with grocery stores. Instabuggy’s platform for example, integrates both on the consumer’s end and the retailer’s end seamlessly. More about Grocery stores, experiential supply chain, digital trends, smartphone coupons, startups More news from Grocery stores experiential supply ... digital trends smartphone coupons startups Technology