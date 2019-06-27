New safety flaw discovered in Boeing's grounded Max 737

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology The US Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) which has been investigating the grounded 737 Max after two disastrous crashes that were caused by its on board systems has now discovered an unrelated safety flaw. Safety flaw discovered during simulator test Boeing now faces new delays before the Max 737 can regain certification and begin flights again. Not only new software will be needed but there is the potential for hardware fixes also to be required. The FAA confirms new flaw found Bloomberg cites two sources said to be familiar with the matter that the data processing by a flight computer on the plane could cause it to dive in a manner that pilots had difficulty recovering from in simulator tests. Boeing stock hit by new problem Boeing pledge to cooperate with the FAA Boeing told Bloomberg that it agreed with the FAA findings and was working to fix the newly discovered safety risk. This is happening as the company is also undertaking an expansive redesign of the software for the plane. Reuters first reported o n the new safety glitch: "The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has identified a new risk that Boeing Co must address on its 737 MAX before the grounded jet can return to service, the agency said on Wednesday. The risk was discovered during a simulator test last week and it is not yet clear if the issue can be addressed with a software upgrade or will require a more complex hardware fix, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.|"Boeing now faces new delays before the Max 737 can regain certification and begin flights again. Not only new software will be needed but there is the potential for hardware fixes also to be required. The FAA said without elaboration: “The FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate.”Bloomberg cites two sources said to be familiar with the matter that the data processing by a flight computer on the plane could cause it to dive in a manner that pilots had difficulty recovering from in simulator tests. The Bloomberg article notes: "While the issue didn’t involve the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System linked to the two accidents since October that killed 346 people, it could produce an uncommanded dive similar to what occurred in the crashes, according to one person, who wasn’t authorized to speak about the matter." A recent CNN article notes: " Boeing's stock closed 2.9% lower, making it the worst performer in the Dow. The plane manufacturer has been struggling with the crisis surrounding its top-selling 737 Max airplane. The aircraft, which was involved in two recent deadly crashes and has since been grounded around the world, received an updated computer system. But a new flaw has been discovered while the new system was tested in simulator flights, CNN reported earlier Thursday."Boeing told Bloomberg that it agreed with the FAA findings and was working to fix the newly discovered safety risk. This is happening as the company is also undertaking an expansive redesign of the software for the plane. More about Boeing, Boeing 737 Max 8, boeing crashes Boeing Boeing 737 Max 8 boeing crashes