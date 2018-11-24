By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology A partnership body called Partnership on Artificial Intelligence to Benefit People and Society (PAI) has received a boost from Samsung, with the South Korean technology organization joining in to find ways to maximize the societal benefits of AI. The organization is involved with developing and sharing best practices between technology firms and academia, which includes transparency, security and privacy, values and ethics. The organization also has in its remit a commitment to advance public understanding of AI, setting itself up as the trusted expert group on the implementation of AI in wider society. In addition to the business side, the group also seeks to see how AI can better serve the world’s population. PAI operates working groups in six major research fields, which are: Safety-Critical AI, Fair, Transparent and Accountable AI, AI, Labor and the Economy, Collaborations Between People and AI, Social and Societal Influences of AI, AI and Social Welfare. The PAI has over 70 partner bodies, which include major global technology companies, universities and human rights groups with an interest in AI. To this set, Samsung have joined. As part of PAI, Samsung has elected to join one the working group Collaboration Between People and AI Systems, In addition, Samsung will participate in research on topics into safety, transparency, and the social and economic impacts of AI. The news reflects Samsung’s growing interest in AI and machine learning. Samsung now has a network of seven Global AI Centers in Seoul, Silicon Valley, New York, Cambridge, Moscow, Toronto and Montreal. The Partnership on Artificial Intelligence to Benefit People and Society has been “established to study and formulate best practices on AI technologies, to advance the public’s understanding of AI, and to serve as an open platform for discussion and engagement about AI and its influences on people and society.” The organization conducts research and organizes discussions to advance the understanding of AI technologies. This extends to machine perception, learning, and automated reasoning.The organization is involved with developing and sharing best practices between technology firms and academia, which includes transparency, security and privacy, values and ethics. The organization also has in its remit a commitment to advance public understanding of AI, setting itself up as the trusted expert group on the implementation of AI in wider society.In addition to the business side, the group also seeks to see how AI can better serve the world’s population. By this it supports and highlights efforts in AI for “socially benevolent applications”.PAI operates working groups in six major research fields, which are: Safety-Critical AI, Fair, Transparent and Accountable AI, AI, Labor and the Economy, Collaborations Between People and AI, Social and Societal Influences of AI, AI and Social Welfare.The PAI has over 70 partner bodies, which include major global technology companies, universities and human rights groups with an interest in AI. To this set, Samsung have joined. As part of PAI, Samsung has elected to join one the working group Collaboration Between People and AI Systems, according to Gizbot . This will focus on research between humans and AI.In addition, Samsung will participate in research on topics into safety, transparency, and the social and economic impacts of AI. According to Seunghwan Cho , who acts as the Executive Vice President of Samsung Research, the advanced R&D arm of Samsung Electronics’ device business: “Samsung is dedicated to producing AI products and services that are reliable and safe for people and beneficial to society. As a member of the PAI, Samsung will strive to facilitate ongoing progress of artificial intelligence and develop best practices on AI technologies.”The news reflects Samsung’s growing interest in AI and machine learning. Samsung now has a network of seven Global AI Centers in Seoul, Silicon Valley, New York, Cambridge, Moscow, Toronto and Montreal. More about Artificial intelligence, Society, global evolution, Samsung More news from Artificial intellige... Society global evolution Samsung