Smart concepts are critical to many Industry 4.0 innovations
. However, the advent of digitally controlled machines leads to greater security risks via cyberattacks unless special measures are put in place. The most effective measures concern quality-by-design, that is building in key security concepts at the design and build stage.
The types of cyber-risks that can be presented to smart machinery include, according to Clare Naden
of the International Standards Organization (ISO), increasing the speed or force of a machine to a dangerous level, or reducing cooking temperatures to a point that results in food contamination. This means cyberattacks can not only be disruptive to manufacturing, such attacks can also present a risk to human health.
To assist developers, ISO has introduced a new technical standard: ISO/TR 22100-4
"Safety of machinery – Relationship with ISO 12100 – Part 4: Guidance to machinery manufacturers for consideration of related IT-security (cyber security) aspects". As the title indicates, the new standard complements an existing standard for machine safety: ISO 12100
: "Safety of machinery – General principles for design – Risk assessment and risk reduction."
The aim of the new standard is to "address aspects on safety of machinery that can be affected by IT-security attacks related to the direct or remote access to, and manipulation of, a safety-related control system(s) by persons for intentional abuse (unintended uses)." This is achieved through providing guidance on key areas like encryption and authentication.
In related news, ISO have issued a special publication called "The cyber secrets
", an edition of its magazine ISO Focus
. The edition looks at cybercrime, which stands as one of the biggest threats to businesses around the world. Indeed, industry experts estimate
that annual losses from cybercrime
could rise to USD 2 trillion by 2020. The magazine charts
how industry is fighting back by evolving new systems to meet changing security expectations.