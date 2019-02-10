Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNew international standard to reduce cyber-attacks on machinery

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
Smart industry requires smart machinery and technology. Cyberattacks pose a risk to such systems, not only in terms of the Internet of Things but to individual machines. A new standard aims to provide guidance.
Smart concepts are critical to many Industry 4.0 innovations. However, the advent of digitally controlled machines leads to greater security risks via cyberattacks unless special measures are put in place. The most effective measures concern quality-by-design, that is building in key security concepts at the design and build stage.
The types of cyber-risks that can be presented to smart machinery include, according to Clare Naden of the International Standards Organization (ISO), increasing the speed or force of a machine to a dangerous level, or reducing cooking temperatures to a point that results in food contamination. This means cyberattacks can not only be disruptive to manufacturing, such attacks can also present a risk to human health.
To assist developers, ISO has introduced a new technical standard: ISO/TR 22100-4 "Safety of machinery – Relationship with ISO 12100 – Part 4: Guidance to machinery manufacturers for consideration of related IT-security (cyber security) aspects". As the title indicates, the new standard complements an existing standard for machine safety: ISO 12100: "Safety of machinery – General principles for design – Risk assessment and risk reduction."
The aim of the new standard is to "address aspects on safety of machinery that can be affected by IT-security attacks related to the direct or remote access to, and manipulation of, a safety-related control system(s) by persons for intentional abuse (unintended uses)." This is achieved through providing guidance on key areas like encryption and authentication.
In related news, ISO have issued a special publication called "The cyber secrets", an edition of its magazine ISO Focus. The edition looks at cybercrime, which stands as one of the biggest threats to businesses around the world. Indeed, industry experts estimate that annual losses from cybercrime
could rise to USD 2 trillion by 2020. The magazine charts how industry is fighting back by evolving new systems to meet changing security expectations.
More about Cyberattack, Smart manufacturing, International standards
 
Latest News
Top News
Spain's right, far-right rally against PM over Catalonia
Vonn in bronze as Stuhec defends world downhill
Trading in Venezuela's pain: Border vendors do brisk business in meds
'Heavy clashes' as US-backed forces make final push against IS
Chinese tech giant Tencent to invest $150 million in Reddit
Review: Sam Kendricks is the new world leader in men's indoor pole vault Special
German migrant rescue ship renamed after tragic toddler
British pupils set to joining global climate change strike
Remembering the first Africans to arrive in America
French guns on Iraq border aim to pin down IS diehards inside Syria