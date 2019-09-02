New Huawei Mate 30 phone to be unveiled on Sept. 19th in Germany

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology The Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has confirmed that its next flagship phone line the Mate 30 series will be unveiled on September 19th in Munich Germany. The event tagline is "Rethink Possibilities". Mate 30 will not have core Google services on board If the Mate 30 still uses Google's Android operating system it will only be the open-source version. The system will be limited with none of the popular apps such as Play Store and many others. US companies are still banned from doing business with Huawei so Google had no choice in the matter. Huawei needs to get around the limitations caused by the US ban Huawei will need to consider ways to get around the limitations resulting from the US ban. Huawei has been building its own alternative to Play Store. It is also reported to be working on a mapping service API for third party developers. Acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has announced a 13-count indictment of financial fraud charges against Chinese telecommunications manufacturer Huawei, as well as two affiliated companies and Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou SAUL LOEB, AFP Huawei has also recently released its own operating system HarmonyOS. However the system is not yet modified so that it could serve in a smart phone and the company has not promoted it as being such. For now it would seem that Huawei will continue using Android but in its open source form to avoid the US ban. This will not hurt Huawei's sales in China since the extra services and apps were not available in China in any event but in the rest of the world it would seem that the phone will not have as many features as competitors. The IFA is described in Wikipedia: "The IFA or Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (International radio exhibition Berlin, a.k.a. 'Berlin Radio Show') is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions in Germany. Between 1924 and 1939 it was an annual event, but from 1950 it was held every other year until 2005. Since then it has become an annual event again, held in September. Today it is one of world's leading trade shows for consumer electronics and home appliances. It offers the opportunity to exhibitors to present their latest products and developments to the general public. As a result of daily reporting in almost all the German media, the radio exhibition achieves a large spreading of the information – and advertising messages and has also become international. In the course of its history, a large number of world innovations were first seen at the exhibition. As of 2015 IFA is “Europe’s biggest tech show”.[2] 245,000 visitors and 1,645 exhibitors attended IFA 2015." The IFA conference this year is to take place Sept. 6 to 11 in Berlin but the Mate 30 will not be unveiled until a few days later in Munich.Unconfirmed leaks say the phone claim the Mate 30 Pro will have a large circular quad-camera, and a waterfall display with extreme curved edges.