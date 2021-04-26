Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology With the news that two major hacking groups have deployed a various malware families to exploit vulnerabilities in Pulse Connect Secure’s VPN devices, in order to spy on the US defence sector, how secure are VPNs? Martini explains how VPNs pose unnecessary security risks and how by leveraging modern cybersecurity technology VPNs can be all but eliminated. A VPN connection But what about in practice? According to Martini: “Organizations deploying legacy network security appliances to protect cloud connectivity and Internet access are faced with these problems today." This is the reason why there has traditionally been a strong interest in VPNs. However, cybersecurity issues have repeatedly Hence, Martini notes; "It’s often been said that VPN's days are limited in part because they're not scalable, which makes them incapable of processing massive amounts of internet traffic generated by remote workforces." With this, even older systems pose a bigger challenge: "Additionally, older VPN technology may suffer from unpatched software vulnerabilities that could open up organizations to even more unnecessary risks." With the alternative, Martini advises: "Organizations must strengthen their security postures by using modern cybersecurity solutions, like SASE platforms, that allow users to connect directly to any cloud app quickly and securely, thus eliminating the need for a VPN.” The Pulse Connect issue is part of an on-going series of issue. In 2021, several cyberespionage groups have been hacking into the networks of organizations, often with the aim of obtaining government data. Cloud cybersecurity company iboss has been monitoring the growing story about the impact of the Pulse Connect Secure Virtual Private Network (VPN) software hack. Commentating on the matter for Digital Journal is the company's CEO Paul Martini.Martini explains how VPNs pose unnecessary security risks and how by leveraging modern cybersecurity technology VPNs can be all but eliminated. A VPN connection is designed to establish a secure connection between the user and the Internet. Via the VPN, the data traffic is routed through an encrypted virtual tunnel. In theory, this offers a route of protection.But what about in practice?According to Martini: “Organizations deploying legacy network security appliances to protect cloud connectivity and Internet access are faced with these problems today."This is the reason why there has traditionally been a strong interest in VPNs. However, cybersecurity issues have repeatedly shown VPNs to have weaknesses Hence, Martini notes; "It’s often been said that VPN's days are limited in part because they're not scalable, which makes them incapable of processing massive amounts of internet traffic generated by remote workforces."With this, even older systems pose a bigger challenge: "Additionally, older VPN technology may suffer from unpatched software vulnerabilities that could open up organizations to even more unnecessary risks."With the alternative, Martini advises: "Organizations must strengthen their security postures by using modern cybersecurity solutions, like SASE platforms, that allow users to connect directly to any cloud app quickly and securely, thus eliminating the need for a VPN.” More about Vpn, Cybersecurity, Cyberattack, Zeroday exploit Vpn Cybersecurity Cyberattack Zeroday exploit