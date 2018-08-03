Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNew advance with conversational robots

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
Is it possible for a robot to truly imitate a human, so that the way the robot communicates becomes indistinguishable from a person? While this idea may be a long-way off, Japanese researchers have taken another important step.
The new research stems from a symbiotic human-robot interaction project from the Japan Science and Technology Agency. This is based around the development of a multimodal conversation control system together with a multi-robot conversation control system. These have been designed to create a robot that possess a much higher degree of human-like presence than any comparable robot today. A secondary aim is to create a robot with a 'sense of conversing'.
This outcome of the project is to design a new generation of conversational robots, starting with a child-like android dubbed 'ibuki'. This android has been fitted wheels, allowing it to move around and thereby interacting with people on a bigger scale. The researchers hope that the conversational robot will be capable of a deeper and richer conversation with people.
Ibuki is a child-like android equipped with a moving unit. By acting with the human having a conv...
"Ibuki" is a child-like android equipped with a moving unit. By acting with the human, having a conversation together and consequently sharing their experience,
ERATO ISHIGURO Symbiotic Human-Robot Interaction Project
The following 'raw footage' video shows ibuki in action:
To make conversations appear 'more realistic', the technologists used novel technologies like the implementation of natural and various types of nodding, which can be played out during robot-to-human. Here the robots analyzes the linguistical nuances of different sentences.
In terms of the robot's movement, ibuki has a pair of eccentricity wheels, which enable horizontal body motion plus a ball screw driven actuator, which permits vertical body motion. These motion devices are designed to simulate the movement of a person's center of gravity position, to help to expresses a human-like movement. A further feature is that the robot has 47 degrees of freedom, which permits the robot to possess different emotional expressions, including gestures and hand signs, plus a host of different facial expressions.
More about Robots, Communication, Robotics, Machines
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origins moving to catch up with SpaceX
Review: Phillip Phillips releases charming new music video for 'Magnetic' Special
Dallas Roberts opens up about 'Insatiable' on Netflix Special
NYSE joins forces with Starbucks on bitcoin platform
General Hospital's Michael Easton talks New York shows, success Special
Italy's Salvini demands apology after declaring athlete egg attack 'not racist'
NGO ship with 87 migrants stranded at sea as Italy ports closed
Drones and AI to be used in Massachusetts for solar maintenance
Residents cleared from Portugal village near forest fire
Bitcoin may be in a bear market after dip below $7,500