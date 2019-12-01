The new goals form part of Dell Technologies’ 2030 Progress Made Real plan
and they are grounded in the belief technology and data combined with human spirit is, and always will be, a positive force in the world.
The goals fall under four distinct pillars
and they outline how Dell Technologies plans to transform lives with technology, increase representation by cultivating inclusion and advance sustainability, all while upholding ethics and data privacy.
The pillars are
:
Dell’s goals are to create measurable positive impact for 1 billion people, every employee, customer and Dell product.
These are to be built on decades-long commitment to responsibility and purpose .
Dell is committed to 50/50 gender representation in workforce and 1:1 recycling/reuse.
Dell are aiming to further extended their ethics and transparency practices and employee participation.
There are various initiatives that stem from the goals. Each initiative is designed to reaffirm Dell Technologies’ commitment to the Business Roundtable statement, of which Michael Dell was a signatory. This empathizes the purpose of major corporations to benefit all stakeholders.
As Digital Journal reported
, the Business Roundtable is a corporate lobby group composed up of 181 companies among which are such luminaries as Jeff Bezos (Amazon) and Tim Cook (Apple).
In August 2019 the Business Roundtable group
produced what they refer to as a ‘statement on the purpose of a corporation’. The document outlines the process through which a traditional corporation can move away from a body that exists simply to make money to become an organization that focuses upon goals like staff welfare and with minimizing environmental damage, as well as seeking share-holder value.
The Dell philosophy is that customers, employees, partners and citizenry today insist that corporations’ direct resources are transparent and be used to influence and to make a positive social impact.
According to Karen Quintos
, chief customer officer at Dell Technologies, the basis of the new goals is about seizing the opportunity: “We have a great responsibility to apply the full power of Dell Technologies to transform lives and society.”
She adds that: “By combining our technology portfolio, global scale, team member talent and customer partnerships, we can drive significant positive impact. Our 2030 agenda is comprehensive and deeply embedded across the business. The moonshot goals stretch us to go far beyond incremental change. In some cases, we’re still working to uncover how we’ll get there – but we know that significant change and innovation starts with deep commitment.”
The new goals were announced during November 2019, via a Dell Technologies Summit Press Conference Livestream repla
y.