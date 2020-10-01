Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology A school in Nevada is the latest educational institution to be hit by a cybersecurity incident. Hackers have managed to capture some key personal data from the school systems. To gain an insight into the ramifications of the attack, Digital Journal caught up with Peter Martini, president of cloud cybersecurity company iboss. According to Martini there are greater vulnerabilities abound due to the increased reliance upon remote teaching and home working. In this context he draws upon the current pandemic as tilting the landscape, noting: “COVID-19 and remote learning have been massive stressors for educators and parents around the country. " This has placed: "School administrators and cities are under immense pressure to modernize their systems and develop completely new remote curriculums. These students and staff are accessing information that was previously protected by the school's security infrastructure but now is being accessed from home or even public WiFi networks that have little security." The consequence of this situation is that: "Bad actors know the pressure these schools are under and recognize that many have not evolved their security to protect students and staff while they are remote and are taking advantage of this vulnerability. Unfortunately, we will continue to see more of these attacks until schools evolve to implement cloud security to protect students and staff no matter where they are located.” The hacker group behind Nevada’s Clark County School District ransomware attack has illegally released the stolen personal data of hundreds of thousands of students. This comes on the heels of increases in cyberattacks against educational institutions and increased pressure on schools to ensure that kids’ and teachers’ information does not fall into the wrong hands To gain an insight into the ramifications of the attack, Digital Journal caught up with Peter Martini, president of cloud cybersecurity company iboss. iboss operates in different school districts in the U.S., including the Los Angeles Unified School District and Irvington Public School District Network.According to Martini there are greater vulnerabilities abound due to the increased reliance upon remote teaching and home working. In this context he draws upon the current pandemic as tilting the landscape, noting: “COVID-19 and remote learning have been massive stressors for educators and parents around the country. "This has placed: "School administrators and cities are under immense pressure to modernize their systems and develop completely new remote curriculums. These students and staff are accessing information that was previously protected by the school's security infrastructure but now is being accessed from home or even public WiFi networks that have little security."The consequence of this situation is that: "Bad actors know the pressure these schools are under and recognize that many have not evolved their security to protect students and staff while they are remote and are taking advantage of this vulnerability. Unfortunately, we will continue to see more of these attacks until schools evolve to implement cloud security to protect students and staff no matter where they are located.” More about Cybersecurity, Hacking, Education Cybersecurity Hacking Education