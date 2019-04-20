Netflix's growth to 148 million subscribers has met the predictions of many analysts, according to Recode
. The number of potential suppliers is even higher, with a number of trial users currently accessing content from the streaming service. If these users convert, the user base will leap to 155 million global members. This large user base exemplifies the threat that Netflix poses to traditional broadcasters of television content and it shows the hill that new providers of video streaming services, like Disney-Plus will need to climb if they are to challenge Netflix's market dominance.
In terms of where the new users are coming from, growth is greatest outside of the U.S. The figures relating to the U.S. itself are regarded by some market watchers as disappointing, and this has led to a 3 percent drop
in Netflix's share price despite the overall growth being within the expectations of the market.
Netflix's main rivals in the Internet streaming space - Hulu and Amazon Prime Video - also recorded strong growth. This trend suggests that more consumers are seeking to access video content in alternate ways. Market data indicates
that Amazon Prime is growing fastest of all, ahead of Netflix, although Amazon's 76.2 million users place it behind Netflix is terms of current actual users.
While Netflix presents a threat to other providers of content, as reflected in the company's growth in users, Netflix still represents a small proportion of global television viewing. Market analysts IHS Markit report
that there are over one billion paying digital television subscribers (made up of those who subscribe to cable, satellite, and Internet protocol television), to add to this there are billions of users who access free-to-air television services.