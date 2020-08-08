Email
Netflix is the most complained about streaming service

By Tim Sandle     33 mins ago in Technology
Video streaming service have boomed during the coronavirus lockdown, with more people saturating themselves on box sets than every before. Simultaneously complaints about the quality of the services have also risen.
A surge in screen time during lockdown has resulted in adults spending 40 percent of their waking day watching TV and online video services according to the Media Nations Report released today from Ofcom relating to the U.K. In particular, competition in subscription video-on-demand services has intensified, with Disney+ making the biggest impact among several new market entrants.
But has it all been smooth streaming? Not for everyone it appears. The level of issues raised by customers against video streaming services are outlined in the 'Bandwidth Britain Report', which comes from Uswitch. The report has found the streaming services that use the most bandwidth and which have caused the biggest disruption to people's lockdown box set binges.
Taking the most popular streaming services in the U.K., the research team revealed which streaming services are the most unreliable, based on the number of times we’ve complained to Google about them. For example:“Netflix not working”, “Now TV not working”.
The most complained about streaming services are:
Netflix - 8,300 complaints score
Now TV - 5,020
BBC iplayer - 2,510
Apple TV - 1,570
Sky on Demand - 1,030
All 4 - 830
Amazon Prime Video - 820
Hayu - 500
Disney+ - 480
Britbox - 310
As the list indicates, Netflix topped the list as the U.K.’s most complained about app during lockdown, with a complaint score of 8,300, followed by Now TV with 5,020. Now TV showcases Sky television shows. Optimizing Netflix requires up to 3 GB per hour per device for standard definition, and 7 GB per hour per device for Ultra high-defenition.
The relatively new entrant, Britbox found itself at the opposite end of the scale with the study revealing it to be the best streaming service during lockdown, scoring just 310 on the complaint score. Britbox is run by the BBC and some independent channels.
