By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Some 40 percent of firms across Europe classified as being "AI startups" showed no evidence that they used AI, according to new research from venture firm MMC. AI is a general term that applies to hardware or software that exhibits behavior that appears intelligent. Actually, artificial intelligence is a term that encompasses a wide range of technologies - and this includes that artificial intelligence powered toothbrush being used today. The point is, just because a company or product claims it is using AI, it doesn't necessarily mean it is or that it may even matter, according to A startup company doesn't necessarily have to promote itself as using artificial intelligence. However, if they are classified by third-party analytics websites as using AI, they are more likely to attract funding over other technology firms. Firms that invest in startups use well-known analytics websites like Pitchbook, Crunchbase and CB Insights, among others. In the survey, MMC found that startups that claim to work in AI attract between 15 and 50 percent more funding Survey results for European startups MMC Ventures found that in a survey of nearly 2,830 AI startups in 13 EU countries, in conjunction with MMC found that only 1,580 of the "AI startups" accurately fit that description, according to the eye-opening stat on page 99 of the new report. MMC notes that the distinction between 'AI companies' and other software providers has blurred as AI becomes more mainstream. But it is possible to highlight a sub-set of early-stage software companies that have AI at the heart of their value proposition. And looking for the sub-sets is what the survey did. "We looked at every company, their materials, their product, the website and product documents," says David Kelnar, head of research for MMC, which has £300 million ($400 million) under management and a portfolio of 34 companies. In 40 percent of cases, we could find no mention of evidence of AI." In such cases, he added, "companies that people assume and think are AI companies are probably not." As Kelnar told Forbes: "I think in most cases [startups] will be aware of how they're being classified." They just don't care to correct the record. Artificial intelligence is changing the way we do business and for the first time, traditionally human capabilities can be undertaken in software efficiently, inexpensively and at scale, according to MMC Ventures.