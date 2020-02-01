An area of considerable growth in relation to the quantum computing scene has been taking place at NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina. In recent years, Raleigh has become a hub
for quantum technology, such as with IBM designating North Carolina State’s Centennial Campus as its first university-based Q Hub in North America
. The IBM Q Hub, which launched in fall 2018, is one of five worldwide, and NC State is developing new curriculum that will allow students the opportunity to work alongside scientists and engineers to help build the computers of tomorrow.
The IBM Q Network provides early access to IBM Q™ commercial quantum computing systems
, via the IBM Cloud. The IBM Quantum Experience has been designed for developers, students, and users who want access to all the latest technology on the cloud, without install.
In terms of increased expansion, Delta Air Lines has declared
it will has become the latest organization to join the IBM Q Hub at North Carolina State. The new partnership forms part of a multi-year collaborative effort to explore the capabilities and potential commercial applications of quantum computing.
According to Dan Stancil, IBM Q Hub at NC State Executive Director, the airline schedules are a good place to experiment with quantum computers. This because there are so many variables are involved when flights have to be canceled due to things like weather and mechanical issues, and here the potential power of quantum computing can be fully harnessed. Theoretically, a quantum computer could reroute flights around a delay to minimize its effects on travelers.
Stancil says
: “Our quantum-trained students and researchers are excited to work with IBM and Delta to identify opportunities for development and implementation.”
Through this partnership with NC State, Delta will have access to the world’s largest fleet of quantum computing systems, including the recently-announced 53-qubit quantum computer, the single largest universal quantum system available for external access.