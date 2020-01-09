By By Karen Graham 22 mins ago in Technology NASA and Boeing will cooperate on an investigation into a timer anomaly that cut short December’s uncrewed test flight of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft as NASA weighs whether to require another such test flight. The demonstration mission, called an Orbital Flight Test (OFT) was supposed to last eight days and included a docking/undocking sequence. However, a glitch on The spacecraft fired its thrusters in reaction to the incorrect time, and by the time spacecraft controllers on the ground were able to take control, the Starliner had used too much fuel to allow it to dock at the space station. The spacecraft instead landed safely at White Sands, New Mexico, Dec. 22. The Atlas V rocket carrying the Starliner capsule lifted off normally from Cape Canaveral, Florida, but a clock problem prevented the capsule from reaching the International Space Station JOE RAEDLE, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File NASA has formed an investigative team to determine what caused the timer glitch and "any other software issues." The probe, which may last as long as two months will also provide any "corrective actions" that need to be taken before Starliner can fly a crew of astronauts for the first time, according to One of the key requirements in the OFT mission was a demonstration of the Starliner's ability to dock and undock successfully from the ISS. NASA is mulling over whether to have Boeing repeat the OFT, adding this would add tens of millions of dollars to the cost, besides the additional delay involved. "NASA is evaluating the data received during the mission to determine if another uncrewed demonstration is required. This decision is not expected for several weeks as teams take the necessary time for this review," Bridenstine wrote, reports Starliner spacecraft mission Laurence CHU, AFP "NASA's approach will be to determine if NASA and Boeing received enough data to validate the system's overall performance, including launch, on-orbit operations, guidance, navigation and control, docking/undocking to the space station, reentry, and landing," he added. In what may sound like an attempt to cut corners, Crew Dragon aced its version of OFT, the uncrewed Demo-1, in March of last year. SpaceX is now gearing up for a crucial in-flight test of the capsule's emergency-escape system, which is targeted for Jan. 18. If that test goes well, Crew Dragon would be pretty much cleared for Demo-2, a test mission that will fly NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to and from the ISS. If that test goes well, Crew Dragon would be pretty much cleared for Demo-2, a test mission that will fly NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to and from the ISS.