NASA's 'space tech' continues to make impact on society

When we think of NASA, it is usually for its achievements in space exploration, the ISS, Hubble telescope, the Space Shuttle and more. But few people realize the agency's technological innovations are also used in every facet of our lives. NASA From its inception on July 29, 1958, NASA has worked to develop and mature technical solutions for the Agency's broad array of future missions, yet, these inevitably can also be applied to challenges facing U.S. businesses, institutions, and citizens. This is done by forging industry partnerships to overcome technical challenges. The space shuttle Endeavour, atop the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA, lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2012 in Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display at the California Science Center. Today's flight marks the final scheduled ferry flight of the Space Shuttle Program. NASA/Matt Hedges NASA also issues patent licenses; In 2016, for example, the Agency issued close to 100 patent licenses and more than 2,600 software usage agreements, setting two new records. In looking at all the different technologies that have been commercialized, from artificial intelligence that helps drones avoid collisions to Ultra-sensitive radar technology repurposed to identify the vital signs of disaster survivors trapped under rubble, the list is amazing and interesting. Let's look at a few of Digital Journal's favorites. Sterilizing fogger for ambulances A ride in an ambulance to the hospital can be a scary experience, and most people needing this service don't think about the sterility of the transport vehicle. But in 2014, the Ebola epidemic was at its height. Medical personnel and first responders were among the most vulnerable to infection, bringing the question of infectious disease exposure to the forefront. Kent, Ohio-based The AMBUstat Environmental Surface Decontamination System NASA EP+R wanted something that was inexpensive and fast and left no residue—since wiping takes extra time and, if an unsterile cloth is used, could risk recontaminating the entire surface. By 2015, they had decided on a machine that sprayed out the sterilizing chemical in a mist or fog but the big question was which chemical agent would be the safest and not affect any electronic equipment? NASA stepped in through their Regional Economic Development Program that offers limited consultations with a NASA subject matter expert. NASA's technology originally intended for protecting solar array panels from atomic oxygen found that here on Earth, atomic oxygen is an extremely effective sterilizing agent, which is just how it is used to disinfect ambulances. Developing smarter drones with NASA's help As more and more of the public turn to drones for recreational activity, the skies are ending up crowded in some places. This is why Boston-based kespry drone doing an insurance inspection in June of 2017. Kespry Drone Solutions Neurala was founded in 2006. The company's innovations consist in emulating brain function in software. This takes the form of neural (or deep) networks designed to capture basic navigation and perception competences exhibited by humans. Out of their work with NASA in artificial intelligence and machine learning for robotics came the "Brains for Bots" project. Neurala’s Satellite technology used to find the living NASA satellites have long analyzed The FINDER locates humans hidden from view using Low-powered microwaves, about 1/1000th of the power generated in a cell phone. In the early 2000s, the Department of Defense approached JPL wondering about the possibility of using remote sensing to determine whether there were troops alive on a battlefield and to take remote biomedical readings. And while some work was done, it was dropped for lack of funding. However, FEMA wanted such a device for locating trapped survivors in natural disasters here on Earth. This led to the agency working with Maryland tech company R4 on FINDER (Finding Individuals for Disaster Emergency Response). R 4 was founded in 2006 by a group of veterans and is a high-tech sensor company. One of the first things engineers had to do was figure out how to design and package small, low-energy, rugged hardware, which the units required, and have it be able to identify working hearts and lungs by reflected microwave radar. Once they were able to identify a heartbeat, they had to further refine signal-processing algorithms to distinguish a human heartbeat from an animal. And the device had to be able to pick out multiple victims and be able to recognize the rhythms of distinct pairs of heart and breathing rates. As it turns out, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), California Institute of Technology (Caltech), and the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate (DHS-S&T) all collaborated to adapt this tech into FINDER. R 4 The sensor detects human beings, hidden from view by enclosed walls or trapped in the rubble, by their heartbeats and breathing patterns. Low-powered microwaves, about 1/1000th of the power generated in a cell phone, are directed towards an intended search area. Basically, the data received is The technological innovations and developments that have come out of our space program number in the thousands, and touch on every one of our lives, from the food we eat to the clothes we wear and the vehicles we drive. NASA R&D has transformed medical care, industry, and manufacturing. 