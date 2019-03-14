NASA's Space Launch System may be replaced by commercial rockets

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine’s surprise announcement March 13 that NASA is considering moving Exploration Mission 1 off of the Space Launch System (SLS) took many in the industry by surprise. On Wednesday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine testified before the Bridenstine said a The next generation of NASA's Space Launch System will be 364 feet tall in the crew configuration, will deliver a 105-metric-ton (115-ton) lift capacity and feature a powerful exploration upper stage. NASA The EM-1 test flight involves sending the Orion spacecraft on a three-week mission into lunar orbit, using the SLS. It has been regarded as NASA's first step toward returning humans to the Moon. Originally scheduled to be launched in 2017, it has been pushed back multiple times to 2020, and that date is no longer viable. Bridenstine added: "I want to be really clear. I think we as an agency need to stick to our commitment. If we tell you, and others, that we’re going to launch in June of 2020 around the Moon, I think we should launch around the Moon in June of 2020. And I think it can be done. We should consider, as an agency, all options to accomplish that objective." The only other option would be to use two large, privately developed heavy lift rockets instead of the single SLS booster. Bridenstine said that while not as powerful as the SLS would be, using two commercial rockets would get the job done. Early artist's rendering of the Orion crew capsule in lunar orbit. Work is now underway on the real thing. Lockheed How the plan would work According to A second commercial heavy-lift rocket would be used to launch the unmanned Orion capsule, along with its service module into orbit. The plan would be for the two vehicles to dock and the fueled upper stage would then inject Orion into a lunar orbit. Bridenstine did not name rockets during the hearing. However, both United Launch Alliance and SpaceX—with its Falcon Heavy rocket—would be invited to bid on the second launch. This handout photo released by NASA shows the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Parker Solar Probe onboard shortly after the Mobile Service Tower was rolled back on August 10, 2018 Bill INGALLS, NASA/AFP Just picture this scenario for a minute - a SpaceX Falcon Heavy on one launch pad, and a few miles away, a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy on another launch pad. This would mean the two greatest commercial rocket companies coming together in an historical event. Bridenstine said we don't have the technologies ready to coordinate two launches and an orbital rendezvous, but that can be done by 2020. It's a sure bet that the two space companies are already looking into the problem. 