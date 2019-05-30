NASA gets $125 million to develop nuclear thermal propulsion

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology With additional congressional funding and industry support, nuclear thermal propulsion technology is making progress for potential use on future NASA deep space missions, although how it fits into the agency's exploration architectures remains uncertain. “The bill’s investment in nuclear thermal propulsion is critical as NASA works towards the design of a flight demonstration by 2024,” said Robert Aderholt, the U.S. Representative for Alabama’s fourth congressional district, during the subcommittee’s markup of the bill earlier in May, according to This latest $125 million comes on top of $100 million Congress provided in 2019, of which $70 million was earmarked for a flight demonstration by 2024. However, the report accompanying the House bill makes no mention of the 2024 flight demonstration. Instead, the report calls for NASA to develop “a multi-year plan that enables a nuclear thermal propulsion demonstration, including the timeline associated with the space demonstration, and a description of future missions and propulsion and power systems enabled by this capability," reports New work on Nuclear Thermal Propulsion builds upon NASA’s Nuclear Engine for Rocket Vehicle Application (NERVA) program of the 1960s. This is an explanatory drawing of the NERVA thermodynamic nuclear rocket engine. NASA What is nuclear thermal propulsion? With nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP), a fission reactor heats propellants - like hydrogen - that are then accelerated through a nozzle. This is a simplified explanation, however, NASA has studied nuclear engines for rockets early in the agency's history. In 1961, NASA and the former Atomic Energy Commission jointly embarked on the Nuclear Engine for Rocket Vehicle Application (NERVA) program – an effort that over several years led to the design, building, and testing of reactors and rocket engines. There was actually a proposal The Trump administration's interest in NTP was evident in vice-president Mike Pence's remarks in March in a speech at a National Space Council meeting in Huntsville, Alabama. The new work in nuclear thermal propulsion will be led by the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville. This NASA image from February 7, 2018, shows an artist concept image of the next generation of NASA's Space Launch System HO, NASA/AFP/File Rockets that can harness the power of nuclear fusion could slash travel times through deep space, giving humans the potential to open up vast regions of the solar system to exploration. Traditional chemical propulsion systems can get rockets into space, but there is a lot of travel time. For example, a roundtrip manned mission to the vicinity of Mars would require about 500 days of spaceflight. One of the advantages to having Development of NTP is necessary "Nuclear propulsion is key to exploiting our capabilities beyond low Earth orbit," said Jeff Thornburg, chief executive and president of propulsion company Interstellar Technologies and a former propulsion executive with SpaceX and Stratolaunch. All four RS-25 engines that will power the SLS for its first flight are ready to be integrated with the rocket's core stage. NASA "There's some key technology development that really needs to happen beyond the current state of the art," he said while speaking at a Space Tech Expo on May 22. "That technology, coupled with electric propulsion, is the future of how we're going to facilitate that expansion." Nuclear Thermal Propulsion systems - whether operated by a government agency or the private sector - will require regulatory oversite beyond the technologies involved. At a meeting on May 21, 2019, NASA Advisory Council's science committee, agency officials showed a manifest of missions projected through 2028 to carry out its planned human and robotic exploration of the moon and development of a Gateway in lunar orbit. None of the missions listed specified the use of nuclear thermal propulsion.