By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are preparing to leave the International Space Station (ISS) this evening and begin their 19-hour journey home, capping off their historic mission aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. The two returning astronauts got an early start on their departure from the space station this morning with a farewell ceremony. "It's hard to put into words just what it was like to be a part of this Expedition 63," Hurley said of the last two months working with the station's crew, according to NASA and SpaceX are keeping a very close eye on the weather. The return to Earth will be a go only if the weather forecast looks acceptable this evening. Hurricane Isaias is forecast to approach the Florida coast this evening. All my bags are packed, I’m ready to go… #LandAmerica pic.twitter.com/FvyzeA58sb — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) August 1, 2020 This is why several splashdown sites in the Gulf of Mexico were chosen. Forecasters are expecting the Gulf's waters to be a lot calmer than the Atlantic coast waters. A NASA spokesperson said Friday that officials are currently aiming to land the capsule near Panama City, Florida, reports The departure from the space station If everything is a go for the departure, after completing the undocking sequence at 7:34 pm ET, Dragon Endeavor's engines will fire up twice in quick succession to move the capsule away from the space station. Endeavor will then slowly descend from the ISS using short engine burns to lower its altitude. Crew Dragon's maneuvers will all be executed by on-board computers. The astronauts will have plenty of food to eat during this time and will be able to sleep before splashdown. By Sunday afternoon, the capsule will be orbiting just above the thick halo of the atmosphere encircling the Earth. This will be where the most dangerous part of the mission comes into play. Mark your calendar! 📅



We will provide live coverage the return of @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug to Earth in @SpaceX's Dragon "Endeavour" spacecraft. They're scheduled to leave the @Space_Station at 7:34pm ET Aug. 1 & splash down at 2:42pm ET Aug. 2: https://t.co/D4kXtfPmZw pic.twitter.com/mnW8b1ZrzJ — NASA (@NASA) July 24, 2020