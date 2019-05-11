The challenge is managed through a partnership with NASA’s Centennial Challenges program
and Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. Bradley has partnered with sponsors Caterpillar, Bechtel, Brick & Mortar Ventures and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to administer the competition.
The challenge - which started in 2015 - was divided into three phases, each phase having multiple levels of difficulty. Digital Journal reported on the three winners in phase three of the challenge in April.
The three winners were chosen from a participating group of 11 teams tasked with making a full-scale habitat using modeling software, building on an earlier stage of the competition that required partial virtual modeling.
The final challenge
AI. SpaceFactory of New York wins the final round of NASA's 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge, held at Caterpillar's Edwards Demonstration & Learning Center in Edwards, Illinois.
NASA/Emmett Given
The last part of the 3D Habitat Challenge involved 30 hours of work over a span of four days earlier this month. The top prize of $500,000 was awarded to New York-based AI. SpaceFactory. and second prize went to the team from Pennsylvania State University in University Park, reports WebWire.
Each team had to create a one-third scale structure
of their architectural designs, according to a statement from NASA. The structures had to be built using robotic construction techniques with minimal human contact, thereby proving the technique could work autonomously on other worlds.
The structures were built in 10-hour stretches. A panel of judges followed the work. The completed structures had to pass tests for qualities such as material mix, durability, leakage, and strength.
"The final milestone of this competition is a culmination of extremely hard work by bright, inventive minds who are helping us advance the technologies we need for a sustainable human presence on the moon, and then on Mars," Monsi Roman, program manager for NASA's Centennial Challenges, said in NASA's statement.
"We celebrate their vision, dedication, and innovation in developing concepts that will not only further NASA's deep-space goals, but also provide viable housing solutions right here on Earth."