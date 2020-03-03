Email
Munson Healthcare hack goes undetected for nearly 3 months

By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
Michigan-based Munson Healthcare has revealed that a hacker had lurked in their systems for over two months undetected, compromising the health and financial information of some patients. Piyush Pandey provides commentary.
Munson Healthcare group, based in northern-Michigan, found that a number of employee email accounts had been hacked. Furthermore, the accessing of the accounts had been taking place across a period of for two and a half months. The issue led to personal healthcare related information being exposed (such as patent names, dates of birth, insurance information, together with medical information).
The data breach was discovered in January 2020 and it appears that the data breach would have taken place over a relatively wide window, between July 31, 2019 and October 22, 2019 (the actual date cannot be determined). the types of data exposed may also have included financial information.
The number of people impacted has not been declared. In response to the incident, Munson Healthcare issued the following statement: “This incident does not affect all patients of Munson Healthcare and not all information was included for all individuals. Munson Healthcare is now notifying affected individuals so that they can take steps to protect their information."
To learn more about the data breach and the wider implications for businesses, Digital Journal caught up with Piyush Pandey, CEO of ERP data security leader Appsian.
Pandey notes that the "data breach illustrates the importance of real-time access management, especially in environments where sensitive information is stored."
With this time-based factor, Pandey notes that "the longer a hacker is able to maintain access, the more time they have to move laterally through systems to collect information and the harder it is to assess the damage after the attack has been discovered."
looking into the specific issue, Pandey says that "an attacker was able to remain undetected for months, compromising highly sensitive data including health and financial information. "
In terms of preventative actions, Pandey recommends: "Similar organizations should consider implementing individual access management tools as they allow administrators to be alerted to suspicious activity immediately, significantly reducing the amount of information exposed as well as shortening recovery time.”
