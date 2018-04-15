By By Karen Graham 49 mins ago in Technology The discovery of a treasure trove of deep-sea mud off the coast of Japan contains enough rare earth metals to supply the world for centuries to come, according to researchers. According to the study published last week in In particular, the study says there are Getting to the undersea deposit The biggest problem may be in getting to the vast Rare Earth minerals deposit. The tiny island of Minamitorishima is about 1,500 miles (1,800 kilometers) Southeast of Tokyo and almost 4.0 miles (6,000 meters) under the sea. However, the team of scientists say the cost of extracting the minerals can be reduced by processing the seabed mud using a hydrocyclone separator. Vortex separator (hydrocyclone) Exhibit in the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Houston, Texas, USA. Photography was permitted in the museum without restriction. Daderot A Cyclone separators come in industrial-sized packages now -and are used in wastewater treatment, removing sand and other applications. So what the scientists are suggesting certainly would be a workable solution to extracting the rare Earth minerals. And since the news of the discovery was made public, relevant companies, like Japan Drilling is up 13 percent and Modec, a Japanese supplier, and operator of offshore floating platforms is up 5 percent. “It is important to secure our own source of resources, given how China controls the prices,” said Yutaro Takaya, the Waseda University professor who led the study, as quoted by the Locality and bathymetric maps of the research area. Star symbols show the piston coring sites, and the color-coding corresponds to each research cruise as noted in the legend. The white rectangle shown in the detailed map is the target area where the resource amount estimation was conducted. Scientific Reports The growing need for Rare Earth Minerals As China in the past, has monopolized the supply of the metals, successfully keeping the prices high to suit the needs of their economy and has in the past, halted exports of the minerals to Japan when the two countries have been at odds. The last time this occurred was over a dispute about islands. In 2010, China cut export quotas on its Rare Earth Metals, causing prices to spike by 40 percent. Countries had to go to the World Trade Organization to get relief, resulting in China dropping the quotas, according to the The researchers said more study on developing the resource and economic evaluations was being done by a collaboration of industry, academia and the Japanese government. Every day, the world uses products manufactured using Rare Earth elements, or metals. 