By By Tim Sandle 4 hours ago in Technology MobiCom is one of the major showcases for innovations in mobile communications. This year’s event open sin New Delhi, India on 29 October 2018. Hot topics include virtual assistants and cybersecurity. Also, on the agenda to be discussed at MobiCom 2018 are topics like networks, systems, algorithms and applications that support mobile computers and wireless networks. This year’s event includes a keynote lecture to be delivered by Mukesh Ambani, who is Chairman of India’s largest private company. MobiCom is organized by the Association for Computing Machinery’s Special Interest Group on Mobility of Systems, Users, Data and Computing (SIGMOBILE), and the full title of the event is the The Virtual Assistants The rise of virtual assistants, with rudimentary artificial intelligence, like Alexa, Google Home, and Siri, are increasingly being used by businesses and consumers. This form of ‘digital life’ is expected to become more sophisticated in the future, according to the scheduled presenter Monica Lam from Stanford University. What is being developed is to introduce a uniform, fully personalized natural language interface for a range of data sources, the Internet and Internet of Things devices. Associated issues include data privacy and interoperability. Introducing science to cybersecurity The topic of a new approach for cybersecurity will be introduced by Kathleen M. Carley of Carnegie Mellon University. This will look at a new field called social cybersecurity. This scientific subject considers characterizing, understanding, and forecasting cyber-mediated changes in human behavioral, social, cultural and political outcomes. From such analysis is should be possible to strengthen the cyber-infrastructure needed for society. The future of wireless There are many evolutions occurring in relation to wireless technology. Innovations include energy-efficiency architectures, algorithms and hardware that will enable wireless networks to be operated by micro- batteries, energy-harvesting, or even over-the-air power transfer. In addition, there is possibility of new communication systems based on biology and chemistry to enable a wide range of new micro and macroscale applications. MobiCom runs between October 29 to November 2, 2018 in New Delhi, India. The event will be co-chaired by Yingying (Jennifer) Chen of Rutgers University and Kyle Jamieson of Princeton University. Mobile communications play an increasing role in our everyday lives and the ubiquity of mobile devices continues to drive innovation. Some of these advances are with improving the quality of the device, others center on new software or in addressing security issues.Also, on the agenda to be discussed at MobiCom 2018 are topics like networks, systems, algorithms and applications that support mobile computers and wireless networks. In addition, there is possibility of new communication systems based on biology and chemistry to enable a wide range of new micro and macroscale applications.MobiCom runs between October 29 to November 2, 2018 in New Delhi, India. The event will be co-chaired by Yingying (Jennifer) Chen of Rutgers University and Kyle Jamieson of Princeton University.