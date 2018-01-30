Microsoft Teams gets new app integrations in biggest ever update

By By James Walker 5 hours ago in Technology Microsoft's announced a new update for its Slack rival Teams. The collaboration workspace now features greater compatibility with third-party apps, helping enterprises deeply integrate it into their workflows. Microsoft said it's the biggest update yet. APIs and integrations Microsoft Teams app directory Microsoft READ NEXT: "Irresponsible" Facebook urged to scrap Messenger Kids Microsoft's added a new app directory, improved integrations and support for chat slash commands. These commands can be quickly typed into the chat box to perform an action within the app, such as setting your away status or starting a call. Commands can also be provided by third-party apps and integrations, so you can quickly In addition to pure slash commands, Microsoft's rolling out dedicated app commands that start with the "@" prefix. These are used to find information stored in apps that are directly linked to Teams. You can type "@" and then start searching to find OneDrive files, tasks in a project management system or images stored in Adobe's Creative Cloud. Microsoft's examples will be joined by more functionality over time as additional apps add their own commands. Apps in chats The strengthened app integrations run all the way to Teams conversations themselves. Microsoft's made apps into a source of information for chat messages, so you can send app information in the same way you add an image or GIF. The company said this is a more effective alternative to sending a hyperlink or screenshot because the recipients can start engaging with the content as soon as it arrives in Teams. Microsoft Teams can now add content from apps to chats Microsoft READ NEXT: New "emergency" Windows update removes the last one To incorporate all these changes, Microsoft's subtly revised the Teams interface. The launch of stronger app integrations sees Teams gain one of Slack's headline features, which could make it more appealing to organisations who use their collaboration platform as a hub for all their activities.