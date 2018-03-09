By By James Walker 4 hours ago in Technology Microsoft's announced it's redesigning Windows 10's privacy screens again. The company is iterating on the experience introduced with the Windows 10 Creators Update, claiming it wants to help consumers make more "focused choices" on the use of their data. Since the Windows 10 Creators Update, released last year, all of the privacy settings have been consolidated onto one screen. It contains two columns of toggle buttons to control the various privacy features. While each setting is individually simple, Microsoft's now realising that the number of controls displayed could be overwhelming for first-time users. The current, single-screen experience Microsoft READ NEXT: Microsoft calls for "dialogue" on blockchain security issues There's currently so much on the screen that a vertical scrollbar usually appears, covering some of the options. This could lead to consumers missing their presence and clicking Accept, without necessarily realising what they've agreed to. The change will significantly lengthen the setup experience due to the addition of all the new privacy screens. However, it should result in users having more control over their settings. You won't be able to miss any of the options as the "Accept" button is disabled until you've explicitly expressed a preference for each control. An example of the new screens Microsoft READ NEXT: Machine learning thwarted "massive" Windows crypto-jacking attack "This spring, Microsoft will release an update to Windows 10 that will include changes to the setup experience for privacy settings," said Microsoft is currently testing the new experience in preview form with Windows Insiders. The separated screens were introduced with this week's Insider Preview build of the upcoming Windows 10 Spring Creators Update, due within the next few weeks. While it's still in development, Microsoft is trialling the revised privacy setup flow using A-B testing. Some Insiders will see the new screens but others will continue to receive the single centralised one. Microsoft will collate the feedback from the two groups to determine which one gets released when the update publicly launches. The changes concern the privacy settings screen that is displayed by Windows 10 as part of the first-run experience. You'll see this screen when you install the operating system or configure a new device for the first time. It appears as one of the last parts of the setup process and gives you the option to disable some of Windows' most controversial components.Since the Windows 10 Creators Update, released last year, all of the privacy settings have been consolidated onto one screen. It contains two columns of toggle buttons to control the various privacy features. While each setting is individually simple, Microsoft's now realising that the number of controls displayed could be overwhelming for first-time users.There's currently so much on the screen that a vertical scrollbar usually appears, covering some of the options. This could lead to consumers missing their presence and clicking Accept, without necessarily realising what they've agreed to. The new experience simplifies things by giving each setting its own dedicated screen. According to Microsoft, this will help you to "focus" on each option so you pick the right choice.The change will significantly lengthen the setup experience due to the addition of all the new privacy screens. However, it should result in users having more control over their settings. You won't be able to miss any of the options as the "Accept" button is disabled until you've explicitly expressed a preference for each control."This spring, Microsoft will release an update to Windows 10 that will include changes to the setup experience for privacy settings," said Microsoft . "This new design conveys focused information to help our customers make focused choices about their privacy and offers two new settings for Inking & Typing and Find my device."Microsoft is currently testing the new experience in preview form with Windows Insiders. The separated screens were introduced with this week's Insider Preview build of the upcoming Windows 10 Spring Creators Update, due within the next few weeks.While it's still in development, Microsoft is trialling the revised privacy setup flow using A-B testing. Some Insiders will see the new screens but others will continue to receive the single centralised one. Microsoft will collate the feedback from the two groups to determine which one gets released when the update publicly launches. More about Microsoft, windows 10, Privacy, Cybersecurity, windows insiders Microsoft windows 10 Privacy Cybersecurity windows insiders