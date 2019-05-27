Quantum computing has become open source following Microsoft's decision to expand its Q# programming language. This move was announced at Microsoft's annual Build Developer conference.
Microsoft's decision to open up advanced computing programming is a step towards the democratization of future state quantum computer. The technology firm has indicated that it will open source its Q# compiler and the quantum simulators in its Quantum Development Kit. The aim of the new initiative is to enable users to learn basic quantum concepts, code their first quantum application, and deliver potential comping solutions for quantum algorithm development.
The Microsoft quantum computing programming language, symbolized as 'Q#', was released as a development kit to developers in December 2017). The programming language for quantum computing features a native-type system for qubits, operators, and other abstractions.
At this stage, quantum computers are rudimentary and some way from the super-powered devices discussed in technical forums. To advance quantum computing, it is important that more people are engaged in the development process. This is the idea behind Microsoft opening up its Q# programming language. According to Digital Trends: "Quantum computing is so new, and so unlike anything before it, that even top researchers remain in the dark about important and fundamental elements."
To support the process, Microsoft have set up the following support forums:
Q# language,
Debugging and simulation,
Samples and Documentation,
Libraries,
Setup and Visual Studio integration,
General ideas and feature requests.
Commenting on the opening up of Q#, a Microsoft spokesperson said: "Open sourcing elements of the Quantum Development Kit in GitHub will provide the Microsoft Quantum Network affiliates and startup organizations with more opportunities to leverage Q# and enhance their quantum solutions. It also will give academic institutions that require OSS the ability to leverage Q# for their quantum development."
In addition to Microsoft's release, IBM offers Qiskit, which is an open-source framework for building quantum computing programs, including the Aer simulator.