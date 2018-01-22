By By James Walker 12 hours ago in Technology Microsoft's announced a renewed push into the education sector for 2018. The company's launched a new range of Windows 10-powered PCs for the classroom, accompanied by improved software capabilities across its education and productivity suites. Low-cost hardware Lenovo 100e Microsoft The cheapest of the new laptops is a the $189 Lenovo 100e, equipped with Intel's Apollo Lake-series Celeron processor. Lenovo's also created a $279 2-in-1 convertible for more versatility. Further new options Classroom tools Microsoft's not just committing to low-cost hardware. While the drive towards Chromebooks has been in part due to their accessibility, schools have also been attracted to their ease of use and manageability. Microsoft said it's developing several updates for Windows 10 and Office 365 which will make the combination more attractive to teachers and students. HP ProBook x360 11 Education Edition HP / Microsoft The expanded capabilities include dictation inside Office apps, support for reading assistance in a wider selection of apps and assignment tracking capabilities in Microsoft's Teams collaboration hub. In a notable announcement, Microsoft is also adding integrations with some of the most used School Information Systems. Teachers will be able to connect Office to solutions including SIMS Capita, popular in the U.K., and PowerSchool, a leading U.S. alternative. "Empower every student" Microsoft said it remains committed to the education sector and helping students READ NEXT: Google launches service to automate machine learning "Our ongoing commitment to empower every student to create the world of tomorrow continues today with several new announcements for education," said Microsoft said all the new software capabilities will be available by the start of the next school year. These include mixed reality learning applications, a special Chemistry Update for Minecraft and a new coding app called MakeCode. The company added that over 15 million new student notebooks have been made in OneNote Class Notebook since the start of the current academic year, indicating Microsoft's cloud suite is gaining a noticeable share of the education market. Microsoft attended the Bett education show in London today, unveiling with its partners a selection of new school computers intended to fend off Google's Chromebooks. 