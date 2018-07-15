Microsoft is adding new features to the Windows Notepad app

Email
article imageMicrosoft is adding new features to the Windows Notepad app

By Lisa Cumming     7 hours ago in Technology
For the first time in a few years, Microsoft has released an update for the Windows Notepad app. This new update is a part of the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713, or Build 17713.
Notepad users, rejoice! The app now supports wrap-around find/ replace. These updates were announced via a Microsoft blog post on Build 17713.
Notepad will also "remember" values a user had previously entered, along with the state of different checkboxes, and automatically populate those the next time the 'find' dialog is opened. Also with the new update, when a user selects text then opens the 'find' dialog, the selected text will automatically populate the search field.
Text zooming, too! There's now a new menu option for users to change the zoom level, which is also now displayed in the status bar. Zoom shortcut functions have been added, users can hit 'Ctrl' and '+' or 'Ctrl' and '-' or 'Ctrl' and a click on the mouse wheel to zoom in and out — hit 'Ctrl' and '0' to restore to default viewing.
Other improvements include: performance fixes for when users opening large files in Notepad, and the support of 'Ctrl' and the Backspace/Delete key to delete the previous word.
The new features, as The Verge reported, "will appear in the update currently codenamed Redstone 5," expected to debut later this year.
