Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMicrosoft (finally) fixes Notepad

Listen | Print
By Lisa Cumming     53 mins ago in Technology
A seemingly small announcement from Microsoft during the company's annual Build conference this year about their simple text editor, Notepad, is making big waves.
Filed under "very specific reasons to be excited," not all of the announcements coming out of Microsoft Build 2018, their annual developer conference, are major.
Yes, it's true. After 33 years of multi-platform users suffering, Windows Notepad can finally understand Linux, Unix, Mac OS, and macOS line endings.
"This has been a major annoyance for developers, IT Pros, administrators, and end users throughout the community...We hope that you find this change useful and look forward to hearing your feedback." The company wrote in a blog post.
The Register reported that when Kevin Gallo, head of Windows developer platform announced "We fixed Notepad," it elicited the loudest cheer.
This is what Notepad looked like before the update.
Untitled
Microsoft
This is what Notepad looks like now, after the update.
Untitled
Microsoft
Notepad now supports Unix/Linux and Macintosh line endings. In the blog post, Microsoft states that although new files created using Notepad will default to using the Windows line ending, it is "now possible to view, edit, and print existing files, correctly maintaining the file’s current line ending format."
But, don't get too excited too fast. The updated Notepad it is only available in the most recent Insider Preview Build, as a part of the Windows Insider Program. Others will have to wait until it reaches the general Windows 10 build.
More about Microsoft, Conference, notepad
 
Latest News
Top News
Microsoft (finally) fixes Notepad
Ford campaign confirms actors were hired for Monday debate rally
California firm starts self-driving ride-share project in Texas
Mock moon dust kills cells and alters DNA — What about real dust?
Virus affecting farmed Atlantic salmon puts wild salmon at risk
Argentina seeks IMF financing to stabilize economy
Traumatised bears, wolves find solace at Greek sanctuary
YouTube will start bugging you if you binge too much
DX success: Sprint focuses on telecom customer experience
Review: Marie Osmond, Kelly Lang partake in makeup tutorial via Facebook Special