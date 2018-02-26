By By Karen Graham 5 hours ago in Technology Toronto - Metrolinx has partnered with supermarket chain, Loblaws, to roll out a new service for commuters that will allow them to order groceries online and pick them up at select GO Transit stations. It is expected the service will be expanded to other GO stations after the initial roll out phase is completed. Metrolinx spokesperson Vanessa Barrasa said the service should be up and running at the five stations within the next month, according to “People at various stations that are getting them will start to see some of the construction in certain areas,” she said. GO cab car #230 leads a Georgetown-bound train westbound into Union Station during the height of the afternoon rush hour on June 10, 2015. Metrolinx/James Bow Jeremy Pee, senior vice-president, e-commerce, at Loblaws told Pee noted the grocery pickup is a "natural extension" of Loblaws' click-and-collect service, which allows shoppers to order online and pick-up in store, for a fee of between $3 and $5. Anne Marie Aikens, also a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said the Loblaws program expands on the success of Metrolinx partnerships with food retailers including Balzac’s and Mill St. Brewery at the UP Express hub at Union Station. “We have a whole division working on setting up partnerships with the business community,” said Aikens, adding that Metrolinx is looking at ways to increase revenue without raising fares. Loblaws at Maple Leaf Gardens lam_chihang Construction at the five GO stations was to start on Monday. When they are ready to open, customers can place their orders online, with a minimum of $30 per order, and pick them up the next day from staffed kiosks, lockers or refrigerated trucks located near the entrance to the stations, making it easy to load their cars. Loblaws is focusing on investing in technology in 2018 as it prepares to compete with Amazon and their recent purchase of Whole Foods. Interestingly, The Star points out that Canada has been lagging when it comes to online grocery shopping, with the exception of family-owned Longos, which bought the Grocery Gateway delivery service in 2004. Metrolinx has confirmed that the first phase of the roll out will see the PC Express service offered at five GO Stations, including Bronte, Oakville, Clarkson, Rouge Hill and Whitby, according to a CP24 report. It is expected the service will be expanded to other GO stations after the initial roll out phase is completed. Metrolinx spokesperson Vanessa Barrasa said the service should be up and running at the five stations within the next month, according to CTV News Toronto. “People at various stations that are getting them will start to see some of the construction in certain areas,” she said.Jeremy Pee, senior vice-president, e-commerce, at Loblaws told The Star, “Commuting is a big part of everybody’s lives. It seems to fit what people are thinking of on their way home from work: getting groceries and preparing a meal.”Pee noted the grocery pickup is a "natural extension" of Loblaws' click-and-collect service, which allows shoppers to order online and pick-up in store, for a fee of between $3 and $5.Anne Marie Aikens, also a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said the Loblaws program expands on the success of Metrolinx partnerships with food retailers including Balzac’s and Mill St. Brewery at the UP Express hub at Union Station.“We have a whole division working on setting up partnerships with the business community,” said Aikens, adding that Metrolinx is looking at ways to increase revenue without raising fares.Construction at the five GO stations was to start on Monday. When they are ready to open, customers can place their orders online, with a minimum of $30 per order, and pick them up the next day from staffed kiosks, lockers or refrigerated trucks located near the entrance to the stations, making it easy to load their cars.Loblaws is focusing on investing in technology in 2018 as it prepares to compete with Amazon and their recent purchase of Whole Foods. Interestingly, The Star points out that Canada has been lagging when it comes to online grocery shopping, with the exception of family-owned Longos, which bought the Grocery Gateway delivery service in 2004. More about Metrolinx, Loblaws, GO transit stations, grocery pick up, Canada Metrolinx Loblaws GO transit stations grocery pick up Canada