Doug Sparks, the founder and CEO of Precision Value Based Management, chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his company.

Precision Value Based Management owns the technology that grades and ranks physicians for payers, hospital systems, and ACOs, with over 21 million patients that are being tracked.

"They know exactly what is expected of each physician's practice. For example, even if one did Annual Wellness Visits/AWV and Health Risk Assessments/HRA for every patient, one will still be penalized for failing to act on medical necessities found within those results," Sparks said.

Sparks noted that physicians are completely unaware that this is even happening. "Only our platform can identify these deficiencies, engage your patients, and drive this missed revenue for you," he said.

He did a video interview with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos.

Sparks holds eight years of experience on Wall Street. In 1987, he decided to venture into the field of healthcare. In the following year, he went on to serve two years as a chairman of a publicly-traded physical therapy company. He took them through an acquisition and he subsequently built his own private PT chain from scratch. Since 2002, he has built compliant revenue models for physicians, groups, hospitals, ACOs, and IPAs.

Two years ago, in 2018, Sparks' former company DPT Healthcare Partners, won the Top 10 Innovation & Technology Companies In Healthcare award at the SmartHealth Conference.

On June 20, 2019, Sparks was recognized among the Top 100 Leaders in Healthcare globally at the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare Conference, thanks to his value-based program. Sparks has created several first to market models that have become industry standard.

Doug Sparks: The Pole Vaulter

Aside from this technology company, he has been a pole vaulter for nearly 55 years. He was an "All American" champion and a three-time national champion in his youth. His personal best is 5.51 meters. In 2017, he won the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand.

As a pole vaulter, he has won several national Masters championships and has won World Championship medals on four continents. Sparks is only the third 60-year-old to ever vault 13 feet (3.96 meters), and the only one to vault 13 feet in six decades.